Quilting Garments with Scuba Knit

I have an obsession with making jackets, and these days, I am focused on the moto style. I’m not sure if it’s all of the details on them that hold my attention, or if it’s the precision required for constructing them—or both.

Choosing the fabric

I decided to look for fabric with which to make my first moto jacket in my favorite fabric store, Gail K Fabrics in Atlanta. I wanted a combination of tweed and something else, maybe leather, faux leather, or suede. I chose faux suede to avoid the dry cleaning bills later. One of the store’s staff recommended scuba knit as a backing for the quilted sections of the sleeves and yokes. She noted that some designers who frequent the shop had been using it for that purpose. I decided to try it, too, and I loved the results.

The scuba knit I bought has a lightweight jersey on either side, with a thin layer of foam in between. The pattern pieces to be quilted were the upper sleeve and yoke sections, as shown in the illustrations of the Ziggi Jacket from Style Arc.

You can follow the method I used to quilt a garment using scuba knit.

Prepare the fabrics to be quilted

1. Cut sections from the fabric to be quilted, making sure they are on grain and wider and longer than the pattern piece. This is important because quilting the fabric will make it shrink.

2. Pin the fabric to the scuba knit in a few places, with wrong sides together. The upper sleeve piece was placed on the right side of fabric and pinned to temporarily hold it in place. Make sure that it is measured to be on grain, and chalk-mark a vertical line. Remove the pattern and fill in the line. This will provide a placement grainline for the pattern piece after quilting.

3. Do the same for the yoke piece.

Tip: Working with smaller pieces of fabric will help to keep the quilted fabric sections more manageable as you sew the lines.

4. Remember to handle each piece you want to quilt separately. You will need to turn each pattern piece over to get a mirror image of the yoke (cut two) and upper sleeve (cut two).

5. After removing the pattern pieces, chalk-mark a horizontal line so that you can see North/South & East/West lines. You will also need 45-degree lines marked as shown in order to be more accurate with your stitched quilting lines.

*Note: I chose the diamond pattern of stitching, as illustrated on the pattern, but you can choose only horizontal or vertical lines. Whatever you choose, chalk-mark some lines to get you started.

Quilt the scuba knit and fashion fabric

1. Add the guide bar included in most machine accessories to your machine. Also use a seam gauge to determine the distance between each line. I chose 1 inch.

2. Test the stitch length on a fabric scrap. I chose 3.5-mm stitch length. The sample shown was done with regular sewing thread, but you may decide to use topstitching or a decorative thread. Always test to see what you like.

3. Start the first stitching line in the center of the fabric section to keep the fabric and scuba knit from shifting.

**Always stitch each line in the same direction: Don’t turn the work around and stitch the next line in the opposite direction. This will keep the fabric from appearing to twist. Once you’ve gotten to the end of one side, start at the top of the opposite diagonal line. Move the guide bar to the other side of the presser foot to continue to stitch the fabric section.

4. After the stitching is completed, place the pattern pieces onto each fabric section and pin (remember to align the pattern to the chalked grainlines). Cut each section, clip the notches and continue construction of the jacket.

5. Press all of the quilted pieces and remove the chalk marks before completing the garment.

These are pictures of my first moto jacket. I loved the process of making it and hope that you will give this technique a try.

