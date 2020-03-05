 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
15-Plus Embellishment Ideas for Formal Dresses

Embellishments go a long way toward making a garment visually engaging. From pin tucks to detachable flowers, there are so many different kinds of embellishment that you can always find something new. Here, we’ve rounded up nearly 20 of our favorites to give you ideas to try on your next sewing project. Each of these creative techniques is explained thoroughly, and with so many of them in one place you are bound to find something to inspire you.

 

How to Embellish Buttonholes with Embroidery

Embellish your buttonholes with this embroidery technique from Jennifer Stern.

How to Create a Lapped and Embellished Seam

Learn how to create this lapped and embellished seam featured on our latest Threads cover.

Fabric Flowers as Detachable Embellishments

Make a fabric and ribbon flower accessory that’s easy to remove from a garment.

Weave a Celtic Knot

Use charmeuse cord to make elegant pockets, collars, or cuffs.

How to Embellish Garments with Studs

Antiqued brass nail heads can add stunning embellishment.

A Vintage Blouse Embellished with Soutache Braid

Looking at vintage garments can inspire your sewing and can be a great teaching tool.

Inside a Splendid Embroidered Vest

Eye Candy Supreme! Every now and then, I come across a piece at a flea market that I have no hope of wearing, but it’s so splendid that I can’t leave it behind. This is one such piece.

How to Widen a Slot-Seam Opening

Contributing editor Mary Ray shares her method for widening slot-seam openings to uncover the underlay. Learn how to turn this otherwise basic construction element into a unique and unexpected embellishment.

How to Make a Fabric Rosette

Easy flower embellishments are perfect for adorning garments, accessories, and more!

How to Sew an Embellished Pencil Skirt | Video

Watch as Threads Editor Sarah McFarland shows you how to transform a basic straight skirt pattern into a beautiful embellished skirt.

Video: How to Machine-Bead a Design

Watch and learn how to sew a beaded flower motif by machine.

Embellishment Deconstructed: Silk Georgette Flowers

Couture expert Susan Khalje was intrigued by an embellished fabric that a student brought to class. She’ll show how to re-create this technique.

How to Sew Pin Tucks

These easy instructions from “Tucks Made Simple,” Threads #171, explain how to sew tiny pin tucks and then how to create intersecting pin tucks. Follow the steps and you’ll create elegant and dainty pin tucks in no time.
Paying Homage to Mariano Fortuny: How to Embellish with a Beaded Edge

Make a creative finished edge with this embellishment technique. It beautifully adorns your garment, and it provides weight to the hem.

An Easy Way to Accurately Pleat Ribbon for Trims

I’ve figured out an easy way to pleat ribbons or strips of fabric. Read more to find out how to create the template I use to make pleated ribbon trim.

Style Tip: Textured And Embellished Garments

Here are a few tips on how to incorporate this season’s hottest styles into your own garments.

How to Sew Delicate Rosebuds Buttons

Add a sweet touch with sculpted fabric

Fluted Ribbon Flower | Video

Turn ribbon into a pretty textural trim, then transform the trim into a stunning blossom.

How to Sew Shadow-Work Embroidery

This easy, hand-embroidery technique produces exquisite effects on sheer fabrics

