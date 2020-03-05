15-Plus Embellishment Ideas for Formal Dresses

Video: How to Machine-Bead a Design Watch and learn how to sew a beaded flower motif by machine.

Embellishment Deconstructed: Silk Georgette Flowers Couture expert Susan Khalje was intrigued by an embellished fabric that a student brought to class. She’ll show how to re-create this technique.

How to Sew Pin Tucks These easy instructions from “Tucks Made Simple,” Threads #171, explain how to sew tiny pin tucks and then how to create intersecting pin tucks. Follow the steps and you’ll create elegant and dainty pin tucks in no time.

Paying Homage to Mariano Fortuny: How to Embellish with a Beaded Edge Make a creative finished edge with this embellishment technique. It beautifully adorns your garment, and it provides weight to the hem.

An Easy Way to Accurately Pleat Ribbon for Trims I’ve figured out an easy way to pleat ribbons or strips of fabric. Read more to find out how to create the template I use to make pleated ribbon trim.

Style Tip: Textured And Embellished Garments Here are a few tips on how to incorporate this season’s hottest styles into your own garments.

How to Sew Delicate Rosebuds Buttons Add a sweet touch with sculpted fabric

Fluted Ribbon Flower | Video Turn ribbon into a pretty textural trim, then transform the trim into a stunning blossom.