15-Plus Embellishment Ideas for Formal Dresses
Embellishments go a long way toward making a garment visually engaging. From pin tucks to detachable flowers, there are so many different kinds of embellishment that you can always find something new. Here, we’ve rounded up nearly 20 of our favorites to give you ideas to try on your next sewing project. Each of these creative techniques is explained thoroughly, and with so many of them in one place you are bound to find something to inspire you.
Fabric Flowers as Detachable Embellishments
Make a fabric and ribbon flower accessory that’s easy to remove from a garment.
A Vintage Blouse Embellished with Soutache Braid
Looking at vintage garments can inspire your sewing and can be a great teaching tool.
How to Widen a Slot-Seam Opening
Contributing editor Mary Ray shares her method for widening slot-seam openings to uncover the underlay. Learn how to turn this otherwise basic construction element into a unique and unexpected embellishment.
These easy instructions from “Tucks Made Simple,” Threads #171, explain how to sew tiny pin tucks and then how to create intersecting pin tucks. Follow the steps and you’ll create elegant and dainty pin tucks in no time.
|Paying Homage to Mariano Fortuny: How to Embellish with a Beaded Edge
Make a creative finished edge with this embellishment technique. It beautifully adorns your garment, and it provides weight to the hem.
An Easy Way to Accurately Pleat Ribbon for Trims
I’ve figured out an easy way to pleat ribbons or strips of fabric. Read more to find out how to create the template I use to make pleated ribbon trim.
Style Tip: Textured And Embellished Garments
Here are a few tips on how to incorporate this season’s hottest styles into your own garments.
How to Sew Delicate Rosebuds Buttons
Add a sweet touch with sculpted fabric
Turn ribbon into a pretty textural trim, then transform the trim into a stunning blossom.
How to Sew Shadow-Work Embroidery
This easy, hand-embroidery technique produces exquisite effects on sheer fabrics
