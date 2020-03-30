A Message for Our Loyal Audience

Threads Editorial Director Sarah McFarland and Contributing Editor Kenneth D. King at Threads Experience 2018 at Mood Designer Fabrics in New York City. Photo: Dani Haims

On behalf of the Threads team, I hope this letter finds you safe and healthy. You are in our thoughts as the world copes with COVID-19. We have corresponded and met so many wonderful and knowledgeable readers over the years. I know that Threads has a more personal connection to our audience than many publications, and we consider you part of our family of creative stitchers.

In ordinary times, sewing brings confidence, camaraderie, and personal growth. Now, with so much uncertainty and stress, it also brings diversion and purpose. It is soothing to go through the steps and rituals of making a project or garment. It is also rewarding to make equipment and supplies for healthcare workers.

The Threads team has been working from home since March 16, and in the coming weeks we plan to do things a little differently. Our intent is to get through this time together with the help of our shared passion for sewing.

Look for:

* Information and resources in our forums in answer to the need for cloth face masks, scrub caps, and tops needed by healthcare professionals.

* Free access to popular Insider-only content at ThreadsMagazine.com. Learn a new skill from one of our contributing editors—Louise Cutting, Susan Khalje, Kenneth D. King, and Judith Neukam. We’ve already made the entire Teach Yourself to Sew series by Judith available free through April 30.

* Free content on our social-media channels. As we work from home, the edit team plans to make quick-hit tutorials and tips to help you improve your sewing skills or get past a problem.

* Additional episodes of our Sewing with Threads podcast. We are getting the tools and technology together to record bonus episodes from our respective homes. We’d love to hear your thoughts and questions. You can post them to our forum, or facebook page.

It’s our goal to help genuinely by continuing to share, teach, and inform, as we go through this healthcare crisis together.

Sincerely,

Sarah McFarland

Editorial Director, Threads

