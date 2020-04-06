 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Sponsored Content

Facing a Facing and Making Face Masks: Bonus Episode 1

Author Headshot By Threads magazine

Sponsored by Baby Lock

Video: Cari Delahanty

As working from home is a new reality, the Threads staff thought it was time to put remote technology to use and make additional episodes of our monthly Sewing With Threads podcast. We’ll be sharing weekly episodes on Fridays through the month of April, and possibly beyond.

In this bonus episode, editors Carol, Erica, and Sarah talk about sewing techniques, getting hired at Threads, and making face masks for healthcare workers, family, or personal use.

Please be patient with any blips in the audio, since this episode was taped over the internet. For our future remote episodes, we are working on improving quality and adding video.

How to face a facing

At the top of the episode, the editors discuss a technique to finish the free edges of facings with interfacing. The method requires you to first place the fusible interfacing on the facing with right sides, and stitch along the facing’s outer edge (the edge that will remain free within the garment). Then flip the interfacing to the wrong side of the facing. Visit this article by Mary Ray for complete details on this technique.

The discussion turned to refinements on this technique, so listen in for ideas about pressing and trimming.

Find out more ways to finish a facing in “Four Smart Ways to Finish a Facing Edge.”

If you’re interested in a neat way to face the neckline and armholes in a sleeveless garment, watch “How to Attach an All-in-One Facing.

Mask-making information in our forums

Conversational Threads is our online forum where sewers can ask and answer questions and exchange information. Check out two ongoing discussions in the forum pertaining to making face masks.

Are You Sewing Face Masks for Healthcare Workers?

Masks for COVID-19

 

Sew In This Together

Our podcast sponsor, Baby Lock, has a special offer and program for sewers in isolation.

The company introduced Sew In This Together, a program designed to help people make it through the day through a shared love of sewing. There is a learning aspect, and a drive to sew face masks.

Baby Lock Sew In This Together program
Baby Lock is encouraging sewers to make and donate homemade face masks. Image courtesy Baby Lock/Tacony Corporation.

Baby Lock is offering 60 days free of its SEWED online classes for sewers in the United States and Canada. The classes include sewing basics, embroidery, quilting, garment sewing, other techniques, and many projects. Registration does not require any arrangement for future subscription payments. You can view the classes on any internet-connected device.

For more information and to sign up for free SEWED online video classes, visit babylock.com/60-days-free.

In addition, Baby Lock is offering information and resources for sewers interested in making and donating face masks. The company has created a step-by-step video, instructions, patterns, and a list of organizations in need of masks. The post is available on the Baby Lock blog at https://babylock.com/learn-and-create/inspiration/face-masks.

Stay safe, stay home, and please reach out to the Threads online community if you have sewing questions, tips, information or projects to share.

 

 

 

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More Sewing with Threads Podcast

View All
View All

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

Patterns of the Past: Exploring the Men's Vest

Vintage pattern afficionado Peter Lappin makes two vests from different patterns and shares his results.

How-to

April 2020 Events: Indoor Fashion Inspiration

So, you're sheltering in place this month, huh? Don't worry, there are plenty of things you can do to keep feeling upbeat and inspired. Here are just a few things…

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #208, April/May

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe