Facing a Facing and Making Face Masks: Bonus Episode 1

Video: Cari Delahanty

As working from home is a new reality, the Threads staff thought it was time to put remote technology to use and make additional episodes of our monthly Sewing With Threads podcast. We’ll be sharing weekly episodes on Fridays through the month of April, and possibly beyond.

In this bonus episode, editors Carol, Erica, and Sarah talk about sewing techniques, getting hired at Threads, and making face masks for healthcare workers, family, or personal use.

Please be patient with any blips in the audio, since this episode was taped over the internet. For our future remote episodes, we are working on improving quality and adding video.

How to face a facing

At the top of the episode, the editors discuss a technique to finish the free edges of facings with interfacing. The method requires you to first place the fusible interfacing on the facing with right sides, and stitch along the facing’s outer edge (the edge that will remain free within the garment). Then flip the interfacing to the wrong side of the facing. Visit this article by Mary Ray for complete details on this technique.

The discussion turned to refinements on this technique, so listen in for ideas about pressing and trimming.

Find out more ways to finish a facing in “Four Smart Ways to Finish a Facing Edge.”

If you’re interested in a neat way to face the neckline and armholes in a sleeveless garment, watch “How to Attach an All-in-One Facing.”

Mask-making information in our forums

Conversational Threads is our online forum where sewers can ask and answer questions and exchange information. Check out two ongoing discussions in the forum pertaining to making face masks.

Sew In This Together

Our podcast sponsor, Baby Lock, has a special offer and program for sewers in isolation.

The company introduced Sew In This Together, a program designed to help people make it through the day through a shared love of sewing. There is a learning aspect, and a drive to sew face masks.

Baby Lock is offering 60 days free of its SEWED online classes for sewers in the United States and Canada. The classes include sewing basics, embroidery, quilting, garment sewing, other techniques, and many projects. Registration does not require any arrangement for future subscription payments. You can view the classes on any internet-connected device.

For more information and to sign up for free SEWED online video classes, visit babylock.com/60-days-free.

In addition, Baby Lock is offering information and resources for sewers interested in making and donating face masks. The company has created a step-by-step video, instructions, patterns, and a list of organizations in need of masks. The post is available on the Baby Lock blog at https://babylock.com/learn-and-create/inspiration/face-masks.

Stay safe, stay home, and please reach out to the Threads online community if you have sewing questions, tips, information or projects to share.

