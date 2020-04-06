Serger Techniques and Accessories | Episode 27

Video: Threads Magazine

Learn some new serger techniques and find out about serger accessories that can help with garment construction from serger expert Sara Gallegos. The leader of the education team for Baby Lock sewing machines shares some of her favorites in the Sewing with Threads Episode 27 video podcast.

She also discusses with the Threads editors:

• types of serger stitches

• the best needles and threads to use with a serger

• signs the serger blade needs to be replaced

• how to handle difficult-to-sew or slippery fabrics

• labeling your serger

“Sergers can be intimidating, especially with threading,” Sara admits. She offers suggestions on how to overcome that fear.

Not just for knits

The host of the PBS show, Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, also dispels the myth that sergers can only be used for finishing edges on knits.

“Sergers are great for knits, better than your sewing machine,” Sara notes. “But that’s not to say you can only use knits on your serger. They’re (sergers are) also excellent on cottons, or fleeces, denims . . .”

Sara tells what her favorite serger accessories are and how she uses them, including her go-to serger foot for installing zippers.

More serger information

For more information about sergers, see Threads’ extensive articles and videos, including:

“Serger 101”

“Thread Your Serger Easily”

“Versatile Serger Feet,” by Gail Patrice Yellen Threads #195 (Feb./March 2018)

“Specialty Serger Feet,” by Gail Patrice Yellen Threads #194 (Dec. 2017/Jan. 2018)

“The Belt Loop Binder” by Gail Patrice Yellen Threads #198 (Aug./Sept. 2018)

“Fundamentals: Meet your serger,” by Pamela Leggett, Threads #160 (April/May 2012)

“Flatlock for Fashion,” by Pamela Leggett, Threads #150 ( June/July 2011)

“The Serger Sews,” by Christine Jonson, Threads #137 (June/July 2008)

