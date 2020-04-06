 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Sewing with Threads Podcast

Serger Techniques and Accessories | Episode 27

By Threads magazine

Video: Threads Magazine

Learn some new serger techniques and find out about serger accessories that can help with garment construction from serger expert Sara Gallegos. The leader of the education team for Baby Lock sewing machines shares some of her favorites in the Sewing with Threads Episode 27 video podcast.

She also discusses with the Threads editors:

types of serger stitches

• the best needles and threads to use with a serger

• signs the serger blade needs to be replaced

• how to handle difficult-to-sew or slippery fabrics

labeling your serger

“Sergers can be intimidating, especially with threading,” Sara admits. She offers suggestions on how to overcome that fear.

Not just for knits

The host of the PBS show, Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, also dispels the myth that sergers can only be used for finishing edges on knits.

Sergers are great for knits, better than your sewing machine,” Sara notes. “But that’s not to say you can only use knits on your serger. They’re (sergers are) also excellent on cottons, or fleeces, denims . . .”

Sara tells what her favorite serger accessories are and how she uses them, including her go-to serger foot for installing zippers.

More serger information

For more information about sergers, see Threads’ extensive articles and videos, including:

“Serger 101”

“Thread Your Serger Easily”

“Versatile Serger Feet,” by Gail Patrice Yellen Threads #195 (Feb./March 2018)

“Specialty Serger Feet,” by Gail Patrice Yellen Threads #194 (Dec. 2017/Jan. 2018)

“The Belt Loop Binder” by Gail Patrice Yellen Threads #198 (Aug./Sept. 2018)

“Fundamentals: Meet your serger,” by Pamela Leggett, Threads #160 (April/May 2012)

“Flatlock for Fashion,” by Pamela Leggett, Threads #150 ( June/July 2011)

“The Serger Sews,” by Christine Jonson, Threads #137 (June/July 2008)

Today’s episode is brought to you by our friends at Baby Lock, who are excited that April is National Serger Month. To celebrate, they’re providing you with a variety of fun serger-specific activities including projects, tips and tricks, retailer events, special serger bundles with free gifts, and more. To see a full lineup of sergers, for more details, and to find a participating retailer near you, visit BabyLock.com.

Baby Lock logo

We have created a podcast survey to help guide our content. Please take a moment to answer a few questions.

Threads Magazine

