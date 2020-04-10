Behind the Scenes at Threads | Bonus Podcast 2

Video: Cari Delahanty

As working from home is a new reality for many readers and listeners, the Threads staff has once again put remote technology to use to record bonus episodes of our Sewing With Threads podcast. We’ll be sharing weekly episodes on Fridays through the month of April, and possibly beyond.

This week, editors Carol J. Fresia and Jeannine Clegg sat down in front of their webcams and microphones to talk about some of the ways we work in the Threads offices.

The Threads stash

Find out how the Threads team manages a constantly growing stash of fabric and patterns, the leftovers from the many garments staff seamstress Norma Bucko sews for each issue. You’ll hear why we like to hoard remnants and older patterns, and how we benefit from the occasional effort to rein in the stash.

Find tips on how to handle your own fabric collection in “Wrangle Your Fabric Stash,” and “5 Tips for Organizing Your Fabric Stash.”

Check out the fine print

Discover where readers can locate essential information about patterns, fabrics, and styling garments shown in each magazine. The editors also answer two questions we often hear: Why are patterns shown in the issue sometimes out of print by publication time, and why are fabrics sold out by the time readers receive their copies?

A focus on inspiring sewers

Carol and Jeannine share thoughts on how Threads tries to inspire readers to take techniques they learn in the magazine in new, creative directions. We always hope you like the garments we show, but we’re even happier when you make something that’s uniquely yours.

As always, the editors encourage listeners to visit Conversational Threads, our online forums, to ask and answer questions from our community of fellow sewing enthusiasts.

