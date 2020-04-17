 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Author Headshot By Erica Redfern
Although the Kentucky Derby has been postponed until September this year, there’s no reason why we can’t go ahead an make some fabulous hats. These 10 hat and fascinator patterns were selected with the intention of being used as Derby hats, but they could easily be modified to accommodate everyday wear.

Black Snail Patterns #0615 Romantic Era Bonnet and Pellerine

This bonnet could easily be trimmed to look right at home among the hats at the Derby. It features a wide, curved brim and ties beneath the chin with a ribbon. The pattern contains two bonnet sizes for optimal fit.

BurdaStyle 9496

Why not give this hat a try—because adults shouldn’t have all the fun. This pattern contains five children’s hats, including a wide-brimmed sun hat that would steal the show covered in fabric flowers. Boys may prefer a bucket hat with a smart hatband.

Butterick 6397

This pattern includes four hat styles, including a beret, pillbox, wide-brimmed (shown), and vintage-style fascinator. Any one of them can be trimmed appropriately for the Derby or for any spring celebration.

Butterick 6741

This pattern includes a hat with two brim styles, as well as instructions for creating a ribbon embellishment with a bow, fabric flowers, and a rosette. Shown is the smaller of two brims, with a bow as found in the pattern.

KwikSew 3885

This pattern contains four hat styles: bucket, sun, open-crown, and newsboy-type cap. These classic styles are unadorned but can be easily vamped up to include elaborate trims.

McCall’s 7643

By cosplayer Yaya Han, this pattern includes five styles of fascinators. From a simple pillbox to a mini top hat, they are secured by a narrow elastic band designed to be hidden under the hair. The pattern calls for purchased decorations, but they can be substituted by handmade trims, if desired.

Simplicity 8361

Part of Simplicity’s costume pattern line, these hats can be adapted for the perfect Derby hat. Choose from four styles including a wide-brimmed hat, a classic top hat, and a Victorian fascinator version with trailing veil.

Truly Victorian 1880s French Bonnet

This pattern is based on Victorian hats from the 1880s and has a brim shape that accommodates a chignon or other pulled-back hairstyle. It is made from buckram and millinery wire, and covered in fabric. It is held in place with a ribbon tied under the chin.

Vogue 7464

This pattern includes five versions ranging from a simple wide-brimmed hat to a dramatic, swooping fascinator (shown). They are all based on hat styles popular in the 1930s and 1940s.

Vogue 9308

This hat pattern includes one hat base and three trimmed options, including a back lace-up detail, a contrast tie, and purchased flowers and trim.

For more information about making and embellishing hats, check out the below posts:

If you’re a Threads Insider, Kenneth D. King’s Circular Ribbon Flower Redux describes a lovely method of making ribbon flowers.

