Watching Making the Cut | Bonus Podcast 3

The new reality fashion show Making the Cut is creating a buzz these days. The 10-episode Amazon Original series challenges 12 designer contestants to show off their talents and skills—and survive elimination, to win a $1 million final prize.

In this bonus podcast episode of Sewing With Threads, homebound editors Sarah McFarland, Erica Redfern, and Jeannine Clegg chatted remotely about Season 1 of the TV series. Threads is sharing bonus podcasts on Fridays through the month of April, and possibly beyond, as the world shelters in place during the coronavirus outbreak.

Not all episodes of Making the Cut had aired before the editors’ chat, but they were pleased the series focuses on garment design and the contestants’ methods for meeting each episode’s design task. It is a refreshing break from the attention paid to personality clashes on other reality shows. Making the Cut Episodes 7, 8, and 9 air Friday, April 17, 2020. The finale airs a week later, on April 24.

Erica has posted episode recaps, featuring exclusive interviews with each episode’s winner or winners. See all her Making the Cut posts at ThreadsMagazine.com.

The show stars supermodel Heidi Klum and fashion consultant Tim Gunn, who co-hosted the Project Runway reality show for many seasons. Contestants hail from all over the world and the show was filmed on several continents.

Making the Cut reminded the editors of the annual challenge Threads poses to the Association of Sewing and Design Professionals. See more about these challenges and the masterful and inspiring winning entries:

Tune in to the the bonus podcast to find out why the contestants like show judge Naomi Campbell, what the editors like most about Season 1, and what they’d like left out of each episode. Don’t worry, there are no spoilers.

Note: Please excuse technical difficulties near the end of this podcast. Threads continues to work on improving audio and video quality as we come to you remotely.

