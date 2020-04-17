 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Sewing with Threads Podcast

Watching Making the Cut | Bonus Podcast 3

Video: Cari Delahanty

The new reality fashion show Making the Cut is creating a buzz these days. The 10-episode Amazon Original series challenges 12 designer contestants to show off their talents and skills—and survive elimination, to win a $1 million final prize.

In this bonus podcast episode of Sewing With Threads, homebound editors Sarah McFarland, Erica Redfern, and Jeannine Clegg chatted remotely about Season 1 of the TV series. Threads is sharing bonus podcasts on Fridays through the month of April, and possibly beyond, as the world shelters in place during the coronavirus outbreak.

Not all episodes of Making the Cut had aired before the editors’ chat, but they were pleased the series focuses on garment design and the contestants’ methods for meeting each episode’s design task. It is a refreshing break from the attention paid to personality clashes on other reality shows. Making the Cut Episodes 7, 8, and 9 air Friday, April 17, 2020. The finale airs a week later, on April 24.

Erica has posted episode recaps, featuring exclusive interviews with each episode’s winner or winners. See all her Making the Cut posts at ThreadsMagazine.com.

The show stars supermodel Heidi Klum and fashion consultant Tim Gunn, who co-hosted the Project Runway reality show for many seasons. Contestants hail from all over the world and the show was filmed on several continents.

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn on the set of Making the Cut TV series

Making the Cut reminded the editors of the annual challenge Threads poses to the Association of Sewing and Design Professionals. See more about these challenges and the masterful and inspiring winning entries:

“Threads/ASDP Dallas Challenge Winners”

“Winning Entires from ASCP Design Challenge: The New Power Suit”

“Get Inspired by Art: Design Challenge Winners Revealed”

Tune in to the the bonus podcast to find out why the contestants like show judge Naomi Campbell, what the editors like most about Season 1, and what they’d like left out of each episode. Don’t worry, there are no spoilers.

Note: Please excuse technical difficulties near the end of this podcast. Threads continues to work on improving audio and video quality as we come to you remotely.

This bonus episode is brought to you by our friends at Baby Lock, creators of the Celebrate four-thread serger. The Celebrate includes adjustable manual tensions for perfect stitches on any type of fabric. Jet-Air Threading threads the Celebrate with the touch of a lever, and the presser foot’s 6-mm height makes serging on thicker fabrics a breeze. Best of all, you can now buy Celebrate online for $999. Visit BabyLock.com to find a participating retailer.

Baby Lock logo for behind the scenes bonus podcast

We have created a podcast survey to help guide our content. Please take a moment to answer a few questions.

