 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Tools & Supplies

Lighting and Magnification for Sewing

Author Headshot By Carol J. Fresia

Video: Cari Delahanty

Setting up good lighting and taking advantage of tools that offer magnification can improve visibility, reduce eyestrain, and give better results when you do close work. You need it, whether you are hand-sewing, ripping out seams, or clipping threads. A clear view of your work ensures that you avoid mistakes and keep stitches nice and even.

Lighting

There are several options for lighting your sewing space. You don’t need all of them, but consider your usual sewing and crafting practice to decide what types of illumination are most important.

Task lighting: A table-top lamp with an adjustable neck makes it easy to direct lighting exactly where you need it.

Illustration of task lighting at a sewing machine setup
Illustration by David Moore, represented by IllustrationsOnLine.com.

Portable lights: If you like to stitch on the go, a small, battery-operated lamp can be your best friend. Table-top or clip-on styles are available that can slip in your tote bag.

Floor lamps: Adjustable lamps that can stand beside your sewing table or ironing board enable you to supplement ambient or overhead lighting.

Daylight lamps: Some lamps have bulbs that mimic natural sunlight, and are helpful for accurately matching colors. Others offer light than can be adjusted to different color “temperatures” and brightness modes, which makes it easier to see your work under different ambient lighting conditions. These are especially useful when working with dark-on-dark materials, or light-on-light.

Magnification

Sometimes you need just a little magnification—for example, when you’re reading a pattern’s guide sheet. And sometimes, you want to get a close view of your work, such as when you’re applying tiny fell stitches or seed beads.

Thread on a needle under a handheld magnifying glass
Photo by Sloan Howard.

Sewing, hobby, and craft suppliers offer lots of ways to expand your view. Most of these are surprisingly affordable, so treat yourself. No doubt, you’ll find it well worth the small investment.

Jeweler’s visor: I love wearing a visor with 3x to 5x magnification. It fits over my regular glasses so I have no trouble focusing, and it frees my hands to stitch, or unstitch, accurately.

Free-standing magnifying glasses: There’s a wide range of options in this category, including magnifiers with lights, and some with clamps to give you an extra hand when you’re managing really fussy tasks.

Magnifying sheet: For a few bucks, you can purchase a letter-size plastic sheet that’s fantastic for blowing up text and images. This isn’t the highest-quality magnifier, but it makes it easier to read instructions—especially those printed in pattern magazines, in small-size font. I added narrow strips of colored tape on the edges of my sheet so I can always find it on my worksurface.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Projects & Patterns

Make a Lapped-Back Pillow Cover

Whether in plain fabric or luxurious faux fur, this project is a quick and easy way to enhance your decor.

Inspiration

Sewers Respond to the Face Mask Shortage

Selected resources for contributing your time and talents.

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads, Issue #209 June/July

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe