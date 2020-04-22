Pattern Review: Butterick 6717

Butterick 6717

This ensemble pattern includes four garments. View A is a hip-length unlined jacket with rolled collar, full-length sleeves, and a self-fabric belt. View B is a duster-style unlined coat with a rolled collar, draped front, and bracelet-length sleeves with rolled cuffs. View C is a vest in the same silhouette as view B. View D is a pair of wide-legged pants with side seam pockets and a faced waistline with elastic in the back. Optional details include chest shields and buttoned sleeve tabs for holding up the rolled sleeves. Our tester found the illustrations for sewing the curved jacket hem to be helpful and the process resulted in neat stitching. This design works well in chambray, linen, or midweight twill.

(Sized Misses’ XS-XXL [4–26] for busts 29.5–48 in. and hips 31.5–50 in.)

Butterick.com

—Tested by Karen Konicki, New York, New York

Style tip: Add belt loops or thread chains to the duster or jacket to hold the belt in place.

This review was originally published in Threads #209, June/July 2020. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

