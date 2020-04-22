 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: Butterick 6717

By Anna Mazur Threads, Issue #209 June/July
Article Image

Butterick 6717

This ensemble pattern includes four garments. View A is a hip-length unlined jacket with rolled collar, full-length sleeves, and a self-fabric belt. View B is a duster-style unlined coat with a rolled collar, draped front, and bracelet-length sleeves with rolled cuffs. View C is a vest in the same silhouette as view B. View D is a pair of wide-legged pants with side seam pockets and a faced waistline with elastic in the back. Optional details include chest shields and buttoned sleeve tabs for holding up the rolled sleeves. Our tester found the illustrations for sewing the curved jacket hem to be helpful and the process resulted in neat stitching. This design works well in chambray, linen, or midweight twill.

(Sized Misses’ XS-XXL [4–26] for busts 29.5–48 in. and hips 31.5–50 in.)

Butterick.com

—Tested by Karen Konicki, New York, New York

Style tip: Add belt loops or thread chains to the duster or jacket to hold the belt in place.

This review was originally published in Threads #209, June/July 2020. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Inspiration

Making the Cut Season 1, Episode 6: "Opposing Forces"

It's time for another episode of Making the Cut in gorgeous Tokyo. "Opposing Forces" began with stormy skies as the six remaining designers gathered to greet judge Heidi Klum and…

Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: CamiMade Mirage Culottes and Trousers

CamiMade: Mirage Culottes and Trousers Easy to make and wear, these mid-calf or full-length wrap-style pants have identical front and back sections and a waistband with ties. The panels wrap…

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads, Issue #209 June/July

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe