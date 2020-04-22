Pattern Review: Butterick 6721

Butterick 6721 View A in metallic linen from StonemountainFabric.com.

Sporty seams and a wide collar make this unlined jacket designed by Connie Crawford a great look for daywear. It is loose-fitting and has a front button closure, side-front panel overlays, patch pockets with flaps, and full-length sleeves with a wide hemline band. Topstitching adorns many of the seams. The design runs large and has more ease in the front than the back. Our tester found that the back neck facing pattern pieces are mismarked: The sizes are labeled in reverse order. The instructions contain tips for altering the pattern, from armhole shaping to side seam adjustment. The 5⁄8-inch button size may be disproportionate in larger sizes; consider using larger ones. Choose rainwear fabrics, denim, or midweight linen.

(Sized Misses’/Women’s Outerwear XS–6X [3–44W] for busts 34–68 in. and hips 35–76 in.)

Butterick.com

—Tested by Patty Robison, Bellingham, Washington

Sewing tip: Make sure the front overlay panel fabric is compatible in weight and hand with the main jacket fabric for best results.

This review was originally published in Threads #209, June/July 2020. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

