Pattern Review: Megan Nielsen Ash and Ash Curve Jeans

Megan Nielsen: Ash and Ash Curve jeans

These pants have many classic jeans details, such as belt loops, a fly front, fivepocket design, and a curved back yoke. What sets this pattern apart are the leg silhouette options. Select from four leg widths: slim, skinny, flare, or wide. Also choose from three lengths: tall, regular, and cropped. For the narrower views, the tall inseam length is 31-1/2 inches, the regular inseam is 27-1/2 inches, and the cropped inseam is 23-2/3 inches. For the wider leg views, the tall inseam length is 32-1/3 inches, the regular inseam is 28-1/3 inches, and the cropped inseam is 24-1/2 inches. The waistband sits 2 inches below the waist on all versions. The instructions include tips from the designers and clear, detailed illustrations. Choose stretch woven fabrics with good recovery. A stretch percentage guide is included to assist in your selection.

(Sized 0–18 for hips 34–46 in., and 14–30 for hips 42–58 in.)

—Tested by Gayle Moline, Manson, Iowa

Style tip: Select stable ponte knits for comfortable pants that look polished.

This review was originally published in Threads #209, June/July 2020. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

