Pattern Review: Megan Nielsen Ash and Ash Curve Jeans

By Anna Mazur Threads, Issue #209 June/July
Article Image
Photos: Courtesy of MeganNielsen.com

Megan Nielsen: Ash and Ash Curve jeans

These pants have many classic jeans details, such as belt loops, a fly front, fivepocket design, and a curved back yoke. What sets this pattern apart are the leg silhouette options. Select from four leg widths: slim, skinny, flare, or wide. Also choose from three lengths: tall, regular, and cropped. For the narrower views, the tall inseam length is 31-1/2 inches, the regular inseam is 27-1/2 inches, and the cropped inseam is 23-2/3 inches. For the wider leg views, the tall inseam length is 32-1/3 inches, the regular inseam is 28-1/3 inches, and the cropped inseam is 24-1/2 inches. The waistband sits 2 inches below the waist on all versions. The instructions include tips from the designers and clear, detailed illustrations. Choose stretch woven fabrics with good recovery. A stretch percentage guide is included to assist in your selection.

(Sized 0–18 for hips 34–46 in., and 14–30 for hips 42–58 in.)

MeganNielsen.com

—Tested by Gayle Moline, Manson, Iowa

Style tip: Select stable ponte knits for comfortable pants that look polished.

This review was originally published in Threads #209, June/July 2020. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

