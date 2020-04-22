 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
How-to

Q&A: Locating the Waistline

Threads, Issue #209 June/July
Article Image

Q: I’m planning to make some fitting adjustments to a pattern, but the waistline is not marked on it. How do I determine where the waistline is on the pattern? Should I draw a straight line across the pattern when I figure out what the correct location is, or a curved line?

—Lynda Park, Evanston, Illinois

A: Threads Contributing Editor Louise Cutting, creator and owner of Cutting Line Designs patterns, takes us through the easy steps to locate the waistline on a pattern: The most effective way to mark the waistline is to measure your body, then transfer those measurements to the pattern. This way, the fit adjustments you make correspond to your figure, rather than to whatever standard upper body length the pattern designer used when drafting the pattern.

1. Mark your own waist. Begin by putting on a close-fitting T-shirt. Tie a length of 1/4-inch-wide elastic around your waist so you have an accurate target for your measurements.

2. Measure the front and back waist lengths. Standing in front of a mirror, place one end of a tape measure at the neckline end of the shoulder seam. Measure down from this point, over the bust, to the elastic at your waist. Record this measurement. In the back, measure from the prominent bone at the center back of your neckline down to the elastic at your waist. You may need a helper to get an accurate measurement. Record the measurement.

3. Mark the front waist level. Lay the front pattern on a worksurface. Locate the intersection of the shoulder and the neck stitching lines. (You may have to draw these stitching lines if they are not marked on the pattern.) Measure straight down from this intersection, parallel to the grainline, the length you recorded for your front measurement, and make a 1-inch mark.

4. Mark the back waist level. Repeat the previous step for the back, measuring down the center-back line from the neckline stitching line the length you recorded for your back measurement. Make a 1-inch mark.

5. Draw the waistline. Draw stitching lines along the front and back side seams. Overlap the front and back pattern pieces at the side seam edges with the stitching lines aligned. With a straightedge as a guide, draw a line from the waist-level mark at center back through the waist-level mark on the front, continuing the line to center front. Your waistline may be higher in the front or the back, so the line you draw may not be parallel to the hem, but this gives you an accurate indication of where it should be on your pattern.

This article was originally featured in the Q&A department of Threads #209 (June/July 2020).

Illustrations: Steven Fleck

Do you have a question? Send it to us and we’ll find an expert’s answer.

via mail: Threads Q&A, PO Box 5506, Newtown, CT 06470-5506

via email: ThreadsQ&[email protected]

via the Contact the staff page to submit your entry

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: New Look 6627 Three-Piece Ensemble

New Look 6627 This three-piece ensemble features a slim fit with an eye-catching button detail down the top and skirt. The six-panel, waist-length top has a lined center-front panel, curved…

Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: CamiMade Mirage Culottes and Trousers

CamiMade: Mirage Culottes and Trousers Easy to make and wear, these mid-calf or full-length wrap-style pants have identical front and back sections and a waistband with ties. The panels wrap…

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads, Issue #209 June/July

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe