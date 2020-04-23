 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Advertisers from Threads #209

Threads, Issue #209 June/July
Support the advertisers who support Threads magazine.

The advertisers listed below are working to keep everyone safe and supplied with sewing tools and materials during this unusual time. Enjoy shopping from the comfort of home via their websites. Many of these online retailers that operate brick-and-mortar stores as well are also offering curbside pickup or in-store pickup by appointment. Click below to learn more.

 

 

All Dunn Designs www.alldunndesigns.com p. 81
All New Fabric Savvy tauntonstore.com p. 31
Alterations for Professionals alterationsforpros.com p. 79
Association of Sewing & Design Professionals sewingprofessionals.com pp. 7, 11
Baby Lock babylock.com p. 13
Beautiful Textiles beautifultextiles.com p. 31
Button Bird buttonbird.com p. 31
The Confident Stitch theconfidentstitch.com p. 33
Delicate Stitches by Sylvia delicatestitches.com p. 81
DittoForm dittoform.com p. 33
Embroiderers’ Guild of America egausa.org/threads p. 2
E-Quilter equilter.com p. 31
Eva Dress evadress.com p. 79
Fabulous Fit Dress Forms fabulousfit.com p. 11
Folkwear Patterns folkwear.com p. 7
French European, Inc. frencheuropeaninc.com p. 7
Gorgeous Fabrics gorgeousfabrics.com p. 11
Havel’s Sewing havelssewing.com p. 7
Hip Notions Tool Belts hipnotions.com p. 81
Horn USA hornofamerica.com p. 83
Husqvarna Viking husqvarnaviking.com p. 17
Jackson Sewing Academy jacksonsewingacademy.com p. 79
Janome janome.com/continental-m7 p. 3
Kai Scissors kaiscissors.com p. 79
Lama Sewing Kits lamasewingkits.com p. 81
Loom & Stars loomandstars.com p. 31
Oriental Silk Company orientalsilk.com p. 33
The Original Ugly Thimble uglythimble.com p. 31
Schmetz Needles schmetzneedles.com p. 31
Sew Timeless sewtimeless.com p. 81
Sew-Brite sew-brite.com p. 33
SewkeysE emmaseabrooke.com p. 81
Simplicity Patterns simplicity.com p. 79
Sterling Name Tape Company clothinglabelsbysterling.com p. 79
Thai Silks thaisilks.com p. 11
Zoria Millinery Material sye.com p. 11

 

