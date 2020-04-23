Advertisers from Threads #209
The advertisers listed below are working to keep everyone safe and supplied with sewing tools and materials during this unusual time. Enjoy shopping from the comfort of home via their websites. Many of these online retailers that operate brick-and-mortar stores as well are also offering curbside pickup or in-store pickup by appointment. Click below to learn more.
|All Dunn Designs
|www.alldunndesigns.com
|p. 81
|All New Fabric Savvy
|tauntonstore.com
|p. 31
|Alterations for Professionals
|alterationsforpros.com
|p. 79
|Association of Sewing & Design Professionals
|sewingprofessionals.com
|pp. 7, 11
|Baby Lock
|babylock.com
|p. 13
|Beautiful Textiles
|beautifultextiles.com
|p. 31
|Button Bird
|buttonbird.com
|p. 31
|The Confident Stitch
|theconfidentstitch.com
|p. 33
|Delicate Stitches by Sylvia
|delicatestitches.com
|p. 81
|DittoForm
|dittoform.com
|p. 33
|Embroiderers’ Guild of America
|egausa.org/threads
|p. 2
|E-Quilter
|equilter.com
|p. 31
|Eva Dress
|evadress.com
|p. 79
|Fabulous Fit Dress Forms
|fabulousfit.com
|p. 11
|Folkwear Patterns
|folkwear.com
|p. 7
|French European, Inc.
|frencheuropeaninc.com
|p. 7
|Gorgeous Fabrics
|gorgeousfabrics.com
|p. 11
|Havel’s Sewing
|havelssewing.com
|p. 7
|Hip Notions Tool Belts
|hipnotions.com
|p. 81
|Horn USA
|hornofamerica.com
|p. 83
|Husqvarna Viking
|husqvarnaviking.com
|p. 17
|Jackson Sewing Academy
|jacksonsewingacademy.com
|p. 79
|Janome
|janome.com/continental-m7
|p. 3
|Kai Scissors
|kaiscissors.com
|p. 79
|Lama Sewing Kits
|lamasewingkits.com
|p. 81
|Loom & Stars
|loomandstars.com
|p. 31
|Oriental Silk Company
|orientalsilk.com
|p. 33
|The Original Ugly Thimble
|uglythimble.com
|p. 31
|Schmetz Needles
|schmetzneedles.com
|p. 31
|Sew Timeless
|sewtimeless.com
|p. 81
|Sew-Brite
|sew-brite.com
|p. 33
|SewkeysE
|emmaseabrooke.com
|p. 81
|Simplicity Patterns
|simplicity.com
|p. 79
|Sterling Name Tape Company
|clothinglabelsbysterling.com
|p. 79
|Thai Silks
|thaisilks.com
|p. 11
|Zoria Millinery Material
|sye.com
|p. 11
