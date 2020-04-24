 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Sewing with Threads Podcast

Sewing Inspiration on YouTube | Bonus Podcast 4

Video: Cari Delahanty

With most of the country currently sheltering in place, we need to find inspiration to keep our creative juices flowing. In this bonus episode of the Sewing with Threads podcast, Threads editors Carol Fresia, Sarah McFarland, and Erica Redfern share some of their favorite YouTube content.

Threads also invites listeners to visit our own YouTube channel for tips, how-to content, and project videos.

 

 

The Threads YouTube channel features tips, how-to content, and project videos.

Carol’s picks: International savoir-faire

Carol has been enjoying the Global Fashion Workshop channel, an extensive series of videos featuring Irina Paukshte, a designer who demonstrates patternmaking, fitting, and construction techniques. She’s knowledgeable and has lots to say—all of which is dubbed into English.

For a close look at how faux flowers and featherwork are made for couture collections, watch À la rencontre de…Bruno Legeron, Fleuriste & Plumassier aux Ets Legeron à Paris. Practice your French language comprehension and/or read the subtitles.

If you want to further exercise your French, take a look at Une histoire de savoir-faire : cinq icônes de la mode restaurées, a video on the restoration of five examples of historic costumes in the collection of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Paris. Even if you don’t understand the audio, you’ll get up-close views of items from the 16th century through the 1920s. Plus you’ll be able to grasp how damaged or aging materials are conserved by experts. (This video isn’t actually on YouTube, but it’s worth checking out anyway.)

Follow the creation of an incredible coat for Christian Dior’s Spring/Summer 2011 haute couture collection. You’ll see everything from cutting to tambour beading, embroidery, and garment construction at an unparalleled level of craftsmanship.

Models wearing white muslins of Dior coat
Watch how a coat from Christian Dior’s Spring/Summer 2011 haute couture collection was designed and created.

A bespoke suit from Savile Row is one of the most aspirational outfits there is, even if you don’t wear three-piece suits. Watch the process of building a suit, in “How to Make a Savile Row Suit, part 1 and part 2, featuring tailors from Anderson & Sheppard, London.

Two suit jackets in the window of Anderson & Sheppard tailor shop
In Part 1 of “How to Make a Savile Row Suit,” you meet and learn how the tailors from Anderson & Sheppard, London, carry on their tried-and-true, highly skilled craft.

 

Having sat in her chair at home for weeks, Carol is hooked on videos from Back Intelligence. These short exercise tutorials, hosted by a physical therapist who is also a professional dancer, are aimed at resolving standard back and neck discomfort. This may be caused by hours of leaning over a computer cutting table, sewing machine, or ironing board. The instructors also identify common postural issues that many sewers will recognize from their personal fitting challenges. It’s helpful to put all this information together, and possibly alleviate acute or chronic back and neck pain.

Sarah’s picks: High style

Sarah has been enjoying fun high-fashion and haute couture content from author and documentarian Loic Prigent. The French filmmaker was behind the 2005 five-part mini-series “Signé Chanel,” a lively look at the personalities and processes behind Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2004-2005 couture collection.

Prigent’s work retains touches of humor and personality even in the serious world of luxury fashion. On his YouTube channel, Filming Fashion, Loic shares footage filmed before, during, and after runway shows, masterfully edited for wit and impact. He talks with models, seamstresses, designers, and celebrity attendees. An April release, “CHANEL: THE SUBLIME HAUTE COUTURE FROM VIRGINIE VIARD! With G Dragon!” was filmed at the Grand Palais, Paris, made over to look like Aubazine, the convent where Gabrielle Chanel was educated. Loic examines pleats, fabrics, trims, buttons and more with Chanel staff, and the video ends with a 15-minute slow-motion recap of the fashion show. It’s mesmerizing to watch the couture garments move in such detail.

French documentarian Loic Prigent’s April 2020 YouTube release focuses on the Chanel haute couture spring/summer 2020 collection and runway show.

Another favorite YouTube channel for Sarah is Bedo’s Leatherworks. LLC, which chronicles the repair projects of owner Steve Doudaklian. The shop is based in Falls Church, Virginia, and Steve accepts daunting shoe and handbag restoration work from all over the country. He chronicles almost every step of his projects, with explanations but not a lot of chatter. It’s soothing and informative content to have on while you may be working on your own projects.

Steve is a miracle-worker. It is amazing to see the before-and-after comparisons. Watching his videos will also give you a better understanding of the materials and engineering that go into luxury accessories. A favorite video is “Louis Vuitton epic repair fail” in which Steve redoes another repair shop’s botched fix on a Louis Vuitton bag.

Man in work apron standing in leather workroom in front of zippered bag
Bedo’s Leatherworks owner Steve Doudaklian walks through restoration of a Louis Vuitton bag in this episode on his YouTube channel.

A final recommendation from Sarah is the channel Justine LeConte officiel. A French fashion and jewelry designer living in Berlin, Justine shares her insight into productive work habits, current fashion trends, figure categorizing methods, and other style-related topics. It is like having a fashion designer friend, open to sharing her professional wisdom with you as well as dishing on current trends. Justine’s videos are pared-down and focused. A quick, useful view is “20 ways to wear a scarf + how-to tips.”

Erica’s picks: Period costume expertise

Erica suggests Bernadette Banner’s channel for anyone interested in historical sewing. Her aesthetic focused mainly on Victorian and Edwardian designs, but she does take a foray or two into medieval and modern sewing.

Bernadette Banner’s YouTube channel shares her journeys mostly into investigating Edwardian and Victorian garment designs.

Rather than instructional, her focus is on discovering new techniques during her process and noting moments where she makes mistakes as a learning opportunity. One of Bernadette’s recent videos, (Re)Making a Victorian Coat, or: Tailoring is Hard, inspired Erica to attempt some classical tailoring methods herself on a planned coat.

Bernadette undertook a large overhaul of her sewing space in a recent video, Turning My Apartment into a Cosy Sewing Space & Organizing Things. Watch her transform her snug New York apartment into a beautiful, inviting space to create in. It may give you some ideas for your own space.

Check out Bernadette Banner’s process of turning her tiny New York apartment into a space for sewing and creating.

Another recommendation from Erica is Morgan Donner, another historical YouTuber, with a concentration in medieval and Renaissance clothing. Her journey to create a gorgeous 16th-century gown is documented in her playlist, Making: 16th Century Laurel Dress, and includes videos on creating the bodice, farthingale, and gown.

Morgan Donner’s YouTube channel delves into constructing medieval and Renaissance garments.

Also mentioned was Erica’s Halloween costume, which was a Renaissance peasant outfit created using an Alter Years pattern. Read more about her process on her Pattern Review entry for the 2019 Costume Contest.

Woman in fall-like setting wearing period costume
Threads Assistant Editor Erica Redfern models the Renaissance peasant ensemble she made and wore for Halloween in 2019. Photo by Steven Fleck.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More Sewing with Threads Podcast

View All
View All

More From Threads

Featured

Inspiration

Making the Cut Season 1: Episode 8, "Brand Evolution"

The four remaining designers were tasked with creating a new design snapshot showing how they had evolved from the start of the show. They would oversee two seamstresses in the…

Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: Christine Jonson Moto Jacket 1006

Christine Jonson: Moto Jacket 1006 This semifitted, unlined, moto-style jacket will amp up any look with a cool vibe. The jacket ends at the high hip. It has back princess…

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads, Issue #209 June/July

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe