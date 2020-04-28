 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
How-to

Doll Series: The Little Blouse

Author Headshot By Kenneth D. King
Article Image

Crazy Bella likes to wear halter blouses, so she’s sharing her little blouse pattern and instructions with you. She’s such a doll!

Little blouse patternwork

You can download the pattern for the little blouse here. Print it at 100 percent on a standard 8.5-inch by 11-inch sheet of paper.

Little blouse pattern pieces

Fold the paper along the center-front line on the blouse. Unthread your sewing machine and “stitch” along the lines on the pattern to perforate the paper. Make the stitch length 1.5 mm.

Using a sewing machine to perforate pattern edges of uncut pattern

This is the pounce pattern, with which you will mark the fabric.

Pounce pattern for the little blouse

Marking

Using the pounce pad, mark the wrong sides of the fashion fabric.

Pattern for the little blouse, on white paper and pounced on black lining

Mark the lining, too.

Little blouse lining pattern pounced on black lining

Make a copy of the panty on a separate piece of paper—this will be destroyed when making the panty.

Copy of panty portion of blouse pattern

Little blouse construction

Bodice

Pin the fashion fabric and lining  with wrong sides together. Sew along the stitching lines as shown in the photos below. Make the stitch length 0.75 mm. A short stitch will enhance control as you feed the work through the machine and help when turning the work inside out. The short stitch is also more secure.

Pin and stitch lining and fashion fabrics together then start machine stitching Little blouse lining and fashion fabrics machine-stitched together

Trim the seam allowances to 1/8 inch. Clip corners and clip curves.

Trim seam allowance from the wrong side on the stitched little blouse

Before turning the work right side out, use tracing carbon to transfer the stitching lines for the dart and waist seam to the lining’s right side.

Turn the work right side out. Use a point turner or large-eyed needle to gently create crisp corners.

Turn the stitched and trimmed little blouse right side out

Before you sew the darts, pin the two layers together, outside the dart legs. Slash the dart midway down.

Pin the little blouse layers together

Pin-baste the darts together.

Pin-baste the darts in the little blouse

Sew the darts, and finish with a narrow zigzag stitch. Use a 2.0 mm stitch width and 2.0 mm stitch length.

Sew the darts and finish with a narrow zigzag stitch.

Staystitch the waist seam after pressing the darts.

Staystitch the little blouse waist seam

Panty

Using the copy of your panty pattern, lay a piece of lace, or tulle on top, and pin.

Lay and pin lace over the little blouse panty pattern

You will sew along the drawn lines, using a stitch length of 0.75 mm. Overlap the stitching line as indicated on this pattern.

Sew along the panty pattern stitching line

Sew the stitching line, stitching through the paper.

Tear away the paper from the lace. The short stitch will make it easy to do. Cut the lace around the outside of the remaining panty pattern, then peel that paper off the lace panty section.

Tear away the paper from the lace

Pin the panty waistline to the the blouse waistline.

Pin the panty waistline to the the little blouse waistline.

Sew and finish with the zigzag stitch. Trim the seam allowance, and apply Fray Check.

Finish the waistline seam with a zigzag stitch

Finishing

Overlap the three crotch seams, and whipstitch.

Whipstitch the crotch seams together

Sew on a snap closure.

Sew a snap closure to the halter back

Then sew a button and loop at the neck of the little blouse. The loop is a thread chain.

Sew a button and thread chain to the little blouse back neckline

Learn how to sew a thread chain by watching one of these videos:

“Thread Bars and Chains”

“How to Sew a Thread Chain”

To find out more about sewing tiny couture garments, see the other installments in my Doll Series: “The Little Sewing Tools,” “The Little Trousers,” and “The Little Dress.”

.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: Designer Stitch Synthia Ruffle Top 0118

Designer Stitch: Synthia Ruffle Top 0118 This feminine sleeveless blouse in waist or hip length has a flounce framing the neckline and armhole edges. It is shaped with bust and…

Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: New Look 6627 Three-Piece Ensemble

New Look 6627 This three-piece ensemble features a slim fit with an eye-catching button detail down the top and skirt. The six-panel, waist-length top has a lined center-front panel, curved…

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads, Issue #209 June/July

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe