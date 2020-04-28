Doll Series: The Little Sewing Tools

Crazy Bella, my 11 1/2-inch-tall sidekick, wants to introduce you to the sewing tools she and my assistant—a Bella relative—use to construct tiny couture clothes.

In sewing, they believe that marking and pressing are key to a good result, whether you are making a full-sized garment, or something smaller.

Marking tools

The most important marking tool shown is a pounce pad. You can get a pounce pad at quilting suppliers, or you can make your own with a white sock and powder. You’ll see how this tool is used.

Also shown are a point turner, a bodkin, and hemostats (medical clamping tools). These also help to turn tiny clothes right side out. Fray Check, a liquid seam sealant, keeps seam allowances tidy.

Pressing tools

Pressing is next to godliness, Crazy Bella says. The pressing tools shown are a sleeve board and two customized hardwood point pressers.

The first customized pressing tool, below, is a to-scale seam roll. This is made from a 1/2-inch dowel attached to a point presser. We used thin brads and glue to attach the dowel. It makes pressing sleeve and trouser leg seams possible.

The other tool is a to-scale ironing board. My assistant made this from a thin piece of wood, sanded to the proper shape and attached to another point presser. She even sewed a tiny muslin padded cover for it.

Follow us for the construction of a little trouser, a little blouse, and a little dress using our sewing tools. There will be patterns for these available from these links:

Trousers

Blouse

Dress

