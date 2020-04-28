 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Doll Series: The Little Sewing Tools

Author Headshot By Kenneth D. King

Crazy Bella, my 11 1/2-inch-tall sidekick, wants to introduce you to the sewing tools she and my assistant—a Bella relative—use to construct tiny couture clothes.

In sewing, they believe that marking and pressing are key to a good result, whether you are making a full-sized garment, or something smaller.

Marking tools

The most important marking tool shown is a pounce pad. You can get a pounce pad at quilting suppliers, or you can make your own with a white sock and powder. You’ll see how this tool is used.

Also shown are a point turner, a bodkin, and hemostats (medical clamping tools). These also help to turn tiny clothes right side out. Fray Check, a liquid seam sealant, keeps seam allowances tidy.

Sewing tools used: pounce pad, hemostats, point turner, Fray Check Sewing tool: pounce pad

Pressing tools

Pressing is next to godliness, Crazy Bella says. The pressing tools shown are a sleeve board and  two customized hardwood point pressers.

Sewing tools: sleeve board and two customized point pressers

The first customized pressing tool, below, is a to-scale seam roll. This is made from a 1/2-inch dowel attached to a point presser. We used thin brads and glue to attach the dowel. It makes pressing sleeve and trouser leg seams possible.

point presser customized with dowel doll trouser leg slid onto dowel of customized point presser

The other tool is a to-scale ironing board. My assistant made this from a thin piece of wood, sanded to the proper shape and attached to another point presser. She even sewed a tiny muslin padded cover for it.

point presser customized with thin wooden extension doll trousers slid onto wooden extension built onto point presser

Follow us for the construction of a little trouser, a little blouse, and a little dress using our sewing tools. There will be patterns for these available from these links:

  • Trousers
  • Blouse
  • Dress

