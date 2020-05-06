 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
How to Restyle a T-Shirt into a Gathered-Yoke Top

By Cal Patch
Article Image
Before vs. After

I have so many old T-shirts that I don’t wear, and I love coming up with new ways to revamp them. This one requires a tee that is somewhat oversized so that you’ll have enough fabric to gather into the yoke.

1. Mark your neckline. Close to the original neckline of the shirt, mark where you’d like the new neckline. I left my neck edge raw, but if you plan to finish yours, allow for seam allowance. Then, to determine the yoke seamline, decide how wide the yoke should be (I did 3 inches) and measure out evenly from the neckline. Mark this line, and cut out the yoke. Notch CF and CB on the yoke seamline.

Mark your desired neck and yoke lines with a disappearing-ink pen

Cut on the lines to separate the yoke piece from the shirt

2. Enlarge the yoke line on the shirt. In order for there to be enough fabric to gather into the yoke, cut away another 1 to 3 inches from the yoke seamline on the shirt. Just be sure you still have at least an inch of shoulder seam left. Notch CF and CB.

Cut away part of the yoke line on the shirt piece to enlarge it

3. Gather the shirt. Run two rows of gathering stitches (longer stitch length), 1/8 inch and 1/4 inch from the raw edge on the shirt.

Run two rows of gathering stitches along the yoke seamline and gather it to fit the yoke piece

Close-up view of the gathering stitches

Gather the shirt to fit the yoke, pin together with right sides facing, and sew using a 1/4-inch seam allowance. Edgestitch the yoke seam from the right side. Cut off the sleeve hems to your desired sleeve length, and you’ve got yourself a cute new shirt!

The finished neckline

Patternmaker Liesl Gibson Designs with Fit in Mind | Episode 28

Garment pattern designer Liesl Gibson says she thinks about the fit whenever she creates a new pattern. In Episode 28 of Sewing With Threads, the founder and chief designer of…

How-to

Sewing for Beginners | Bonus Podcast 5

During this time of social isolation, creative people are keeping busy making useful and beautiful things. It's the perfect time for beginner sewers to improve their skills. As sewing machines…

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

