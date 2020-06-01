 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
How-to

Flounce a Dress

Transform a dress or skirt pattern with this elegant vintage detail

Author Headshot By Judith Neukam Threads magazine - 166 - April/May 2013
Article Image

This romantic floral georgette dress from the 1940s skims over any figure, creating a flattering silhouette. It camouflages the stomach and adds a strong vertical influence in the back as the flounce arcs at the hipline, wraps over the side seams, and drops gracefully to the floor on each side. The flounce’s softly draping vertical folds flutter elegantly for a feminine effect. Read this article from Threads #166 for how to add this flounce to a dress pattern.

This 1940s dress is streamlined and graceful—an effect emphasized by its fluttering skirt flounces. To get the look, add a seam to almost any dress or skirt pattern, create the  ounces from several circular pieces, and insert them into the new seam, as described.

1. Copy your pattern. Starting a few inches below the center-front waist, draw a diagonal line toward and through the side seam, ending about halfway to center back. Pivot and continue the line down to the skirt hem at an angle that complements the skirt’s silhouette. Measure the line’s length from center front to hem; this is the length to make the flounce. Cut along the new seam and add 1 ⁄2-inch seam allowances to both edges on all of the pattern pieces.

2. Draw a circular pattern. The amount of flare in a flounce is determined by the difference in length between the long edges; a 2:1 ratio is typical. For a 4-inch-deep finished flounce: Use a protractor to draw a circle with a 5-inch radius. Draw another circle around the first with a 10-inch radius. Cut out the doughnut-shaped pattern. Cut a straight line from the exterior circumference to the interior circumference.

3. Using this pattern, cut several individual flounces from the fabric. Sew them end to end, right sides together, using 1 ⁄8-inch to 1 ⁄4-inch-wide seam allowances. The combined shorter edge of this continuous flounce should equal the length of the dress’s flounce seam. Finish the longer edge with a narrow, double-fold hem or a serged rolled hem. Hem both flounce ends.

4. Sew the skirt sections together at the side seams. Join the skirt upper and lower sections at the flounce seamline, sandwiching the flounce between them with the flounce’s right side against the skirt’s upper section and its finished hem free.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

Special Zippers for Sheer Garments | Web Extra

Choose decorative or truly invisible zippers when creating garments with transparent panels.

How-to

Q&A: Locating the Waistline

Q: I’m planning to make some fitting adjustments to a pattern, but the waistline is not marked on it. How do I determine where the waistline is on the pattern?…

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads, Issue #209 June/July

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe