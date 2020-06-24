 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
More Notions to Try This Summer

Threads, Issue #210, August/September
Omnigrid folding ruler

Foldable travel ruler

For sewers on the go, this ruler folds to fit in a smaller space. The Omnigrid folding ruler is 4 inches wide and 36 inches long when unfolded, and half as long when folded. The clear ruler’s black markings are outlined in bright yellow to show up against light or dark fabrics. It is gridded for ease of measuring and includes 1-inch grid lines subdivided by 1/8-inch markings and  1/4-inch markings inside the grid squares. One end includes 45-degree-angle markings for easily aligning the ruler on the bias. The long edges have measurements for right- or left-handed use.

Velocity 260IR iron

Multifeatured steam iron

Every sewing room requires an iron with practical features. The Velocity 260IR from Reliable has functions that fulfill many sewers’ needs. The iron’s soleplate is made from scratch-resistant, nonstick, anodized aluminum. The Velocity 260IR also has Reliable’s patented dual heating element and micropump technology. These enable it to turn the water to steam before it hits the soleplate, resulting in fewer leaks and less spitting, according to the manufacturer. It has an auto-shutoff feature that turns the iron off after eight minutes of inactivity. However, there is also an override function if you prefer the iron to stay hot. The water tank holds 9 ounces of water, and the iron includes a feature to make the most of the capacity: a “presence sensor” in the handle. When the grip on the handle is released, the iron automatically shuts offthe steam until the handle is gripped again. The iron includes eight preset temperature settings to work with different fabrics.

Sleek needle storage

Leather Needle Wallet

When you need to store needles or tuck them into your bag for stitching wherever you are, Merchant & Mills offers a practical solution with a no-nonsense look. The sturdy Leather Needle Wallet has a pocket on the inside of each side and a felt strip sewn at the wallet’s center to conveniently store needles. It comes with a sewing kit, which includes a set of 25 assorted embroidery, darning, and sharp needles in sizes 5, 7, and 9, as well as a needle threader, and a pair of small, sharp scissors for cutting threads. These notions and tools are designed to  t neatly into the wallet’s pockets for convenience.  e closed wallet measures 3-1/2 inches by 3 inches.

