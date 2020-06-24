Pattern Review: Pattern Emporium True Romance Bishop Sleeve Top

Pattern Emporium True Romance Bishop Sleeve Top in jersey knit from StonemountainFabric.com.

Pattern Emporium: True Romance Bishop Sleeve Top

Multiple sleeve styles, bodice silhouettes, and hem finish choices make this knit top a versatile option for any wardrobe. The top has a bateau neckline finished with a narrow binding and a choice of subtle or dramatic bishop sleeves with several cuff styles. The bodice comes in three versions: blouson with a fitted band at the hemline; flared; and tee, which is fitted and features a simple topstitched hem. There are five sleeve finish options: a cuff; extended cuff; frilled hem that is shirred with three rows of elastic; shirred cuff; and slim elastic in a casing.

The nine nested sizes are color-coded, making each cutting line distinct. You can print only the size needed.

The directions are accompanied by color illustrations and photos for each sewing step. They include a section on choosing your size and customizing the fit. The PDF directions provide links to the company’s website for related tutorials.

The pattern offers several ideas for combining details from other Pattern Emporium patterns, such as neckline and sleeve styles.

Be sure to read through the directions before beginning, as there are many design options along the way. Our seamstress suggests using a wider seam allowance than the pattern if you construct the top on a sewing machine. The wide seam allowances work best with a serger and may be difficult to control otherwise. This design requires knit fabrics with a good amount of stretch and drape, such as jersey with some spandex.

(Sized 6–22 for busts 29.5–45.25 in.)

PatternEmporium.com

—Tested by Nancy Muro, Wallingford, Connecticut

Sewing Tip: Press seams thoroughly to better control the narrow seam allowances.

This review was originally published in Threads #210, August/September 2020. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

