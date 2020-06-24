 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: Thread Theory Newcastle Cardigan

By Anna Mazur Threads, Issue #210, August/September
Article Image
Thread Theory Newcastle Cardigan variation 1 in wool double-faced knit from MoodFabrics.com.

Thread Theory: Newcastle Cardigan

Cozy and sweater-like, this men’s cardigan is great for transitioning between seasons. The pattern includes two style variations. Variation 1 features a 5-1/4-inch-wide shawl collar, as well as front and back appliqués that mimic the look of yokes, with the option to sew them in a contrasting fabric. Variation 2 has a wider, 8-1/2-inch-wide shawl collar. Both versions include a center-front button placket with a five-button closure and one-piece sleeves that end in 3-1/2-inch-wide cuffs. The hem rests at the hips . Having no pockets reduces bulk and keeps the fit slim. The placket is marked with the button placement but not with the buttonholes. Sew the buttonholes vertically and slightly longer than the button diameter. The directions are accurate and well-illustrated, and all the sewing match points align.

  • Our seamstress noted that the appliquéd yokes add a lot of bulk at the neck and sleeve seamlines if made of heavy fabric. Before attaching the collar, trim the seam allowances close to the stitching line to reduce bulk.
  • Our tester found the sleeve caps had extra ease and recommended using gathering stitches to help set them in smoothly.

With few pattern pieces, this is an easy garment to sew. The pattern recommends medium-weight stable knit fabrics, including sweater knits, fleece, or ponte fabrics. Faux leather and/or contrasting fabrics are recommended for the yoke accents.

(Sized Men’s XS–XL for chests 34–44 in.)

ThreadTheory.ca

—Tested by Jenny Freedman, Soquel, California

Thread Theory Newcastle Cardigan illustration

Sewing Tip: Cord the buttonholes for support if your fabric is stretchy.

This review was originally published in Threads #210, August/September 2020. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

Why More Men Don't Sew

Threads Digital Ambassador Peter Lappin talks about the barriers to men taking up home sewing and how he overcame them.

How-to

Special Zippers for Sheer Garments | Web Extra

Choose decorative or truly invisible zippers when creating garments with transparent panels.

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads, Issue #210, August/September

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe