Pattern Review: True Bias Hudson Pant

By Anna Mazur Threads, Issue #210, August/September
Article Image
True Bias Hudson Pant view A in jacquard knit from StonemountainFabric.com.

True Bias: Hudson Pant

Once considered solely exercise attire, joggers have become an everyday wardrobe element. This pull-on style has a 2-inch-wide elastic waistband with a drawstring, side-front slant pockets edged with a narrow strip, cuff bands, and comes in capri- or full-length styles. The full-length version has 4-inch-wide cuff bands, while the capri-length version has 3-inch-wide cuff bands. At center front, the waistline sits 2 inches below the natural waistline; in back, it curves up to the natural waistline. The instructions and illustrations are clear and easy to follow. However, our tester suggested that beginners may struggle to follow the assembly instructions, as they differ slightly from conventional construction. She recommends sewing the inseam and crotch curve, then the side seams, while the pattern suggests sewing the inseam, then side seams, then crotch curve.

  • The 3/8-inch-wide seam allowance works well with a serger or a regular sewing machine.
  • Even though these pants can be assembled entirely on the serger, sewing the pockets on a conventional sewing machine produces less bulk.
  • Use the stretch guide provided in the pattern to be sure your fabric is right for this project. Recommended fabrics are medium-weight knits such as French terry, ponte, and sweatshirt fleece.

(Sized 0–18 for hips 34–46.5 in.)

TrueBias.com

—Tested by Margrete Olsen, West Hartford, Connecticut

True Bias Hudson Pant illustration

Style Tip: Add back patch pockets for a more traditional pants-like look.

This review was originally published in Threads #210, August/September 2020. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

How-to

Collar Stand Construction Techniques for Jackets

Learn how to incorporate a collar stand into your jacket pattern and then sew it in place, with alterations expert and Threads Digital Ambassador Pamela Howard.

How-to

The Secret to Couture Gathering

Whether in ruffles, at skirt waistlines, or in the caps of puffy sleeves, gathers are used in subtle or dramatic ways to add volume, shape, and interest. There’s nothing lovelier…

