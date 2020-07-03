How to Sew Crazy Quilting

If you think crazy quilting is outdated, take a look at the handbags at the right and think again. A couple of years ago, I fell in love with embell­ished crazy quilting and, after much experimentation, I have developed some design ideas and machine-sewing techniques for bringing this Victorian quilting style into the 21st century. And now that I’ve been teaching crazy quilting workshops almost weekly, I’ve learned that this process is easy for beginners and a great design opportunity for expert sewers.

Last spring, I invited Threads for­ mer chief editor Chris Timmons, contributing editor Mary Ray, and associate editor Carol Fresia to join me and some of my sewing friends in a two-day class. We all had a great time getting to know each other, exchanging ideas, and mak­ing some of the most eye-catching purses you’ll ever see.

Although the handbags we made in our workshop have an out-of­ control look, there’s actually a method behind the crazy-quilting madness. To learn about some of my embellishing techniques for crazy quilted home and personal accessories, take a peek into my studio. You’ll see from the photos of our workshop how easy it is to catch the crazy-quilting bug.