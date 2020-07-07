3 Best Notions for May 2019

Serge and cover-stitch confidently

The Triumph serger/cover-stitch combination machine is Baby Lock’s top-of-the-line serger. Its RevolutionAir threading system enables you to thread loopers and needles quickly and easily. Pull about 15 inches of thread loose from each cone and insert the ends into the tubular loopers, then press the threading button, which causes the thread to be drawn through and out of the loopers with a whirring noise. The traditional drawback to a combination machine, rethreading, is made simple by the RevolutionAir feature. The Triumph also features variable speed control and automatic tension adjustments, and it is lit with six LED lights arranged around the upper throat space. The Triumph has a capacity of up to eight threads, 87 stitches settings, and a 5-inch throat space to the right of the needle. It does not have free-arm capabilities. The maximum stitch width is 7.5 mm and maximum stitch length is 4.0 mm. The Triumph weighs 28.6 pounds.

(BabyLock.com; MSRP $6,999.99)

Roll out the zippers

Cut multiple custom zipper lengths from a single package of Zips on a Roll by Crafter’s Companion. The rolls come in regular coil zippers, invisible zippers, and Sew Lovely zippers intended to coordinate with Sara Davie’s Sew Lovely sewing and paper craft collection. The Sew Lovely zippers come on a 2-1/2-meter roll with 10 sliders, while the regular and invisible zippers come with 5 meters of zipper and 10 sliders. All versions feature polyester tape and nylon teeth or coils. Simply measure out the zipper length needed, add an inch, and cut the tape. Make sure the length includes a slider before cutting, as reattaching the slider can be tricky. The zippers can be ironed and machine-washed and machine-dried.

(CraftersCompanion.com; $11.99–18.99)

Rechargeable machine light

The EverSewn LIT Rechargeable LED Light is a compact and simple way to get more light at your sewing machine. With four LED lights, two positioned on either side of the needle, the light clearly illuminates any machine’s stitching area. It is rechargeable and comes with a Micro USB charging cord and wall plug. Each charge provides approximately 14 hours of light. The light comes with adhesive-backed hook-and-loop tape to attach it to the machine. The manufacturer recommends placing the battery pack under the upper throat to best position the bendable neck. If your machine jumps a lot, you may want to tack the light in place with adhesive putty to prevent it from shifting during sewing.

(EverSewn.com; $36.00)

