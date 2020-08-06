 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Baby Lock's New Embroidery Machine is Here!

Sponsored by Baby Lock

Baby Lock

Put your projects in an entirely new light with the Baby Lock Solaris 2. With the revolutionary IQ VisionaryTM Technology, you’ll see how your design looks before you stitch it out! The built-in projector displays your stitches and embroidery patterns on fabric in vibrant full color for perfect placement every time.

PERFECT SEWING PLACEMENT

The Solaris 2 uses a variety of guideline markers and grids for perfect placement. While in sewing mode, switch between three different laser colors for better visibility based on fabric choices. Single, double, angles and grid lines are ideal for piecing precision, stitch adjustment and aligning starting points and very wide stitches.

PROJECT YOUR DESIGNS

While in embroidery mode, choose from three different projection backgrounds to see your design clearly. The needle drop laser is displayed in a point or a “T” pattern for an even more precise placement.

The Baby Lock Solaris 2 is made to save time, be more precise, and sew and embroider worry free while delivering professional level results. Visit https://www.babylock.com/embroidery-project-perfected to learn more.

 

