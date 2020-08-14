 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
How-to

How to Sew a Bejeweled Waist

Make a simple waistline spectacular.

Author Headshot By Judith Neukam Threads magazine - 152 – Dec. 2010/Jan. 2011
Article Image

Destined for the social event of the season, this 1930s gown is fit for one of high society’s doyennes or one of Hollywood’s glamorous stars. The simple cut of the floor-length crepe gown reflects the style of a Grecian goddess, and the ornate waist honors the stately architecture of an Italian fountain. Self- fabric cords pour from the encrusted waistband of faceted stones and bugle beads to unite simplicity and flamboyance in this head-turning creation. For instructions on how to create a similar waistband treatment, read this article from Threads #152.

The elegant waistline shown on the back cover is an uncomplicated addition anyone can make to a gown. You can even apply it to a ready-made dress, if you have enough fabric to make the 3⁄16-inch wide bias cords.

1. Collect your supplies. You’ll need a scrap of silk organza and buckram, a purchased large jewel-encrusted embellishment
motif with at least three holes (MJTrim.com; glitzonline.com;
shinetrim.com), and 3⁄16-inch-wide bias-tube cords to match the dress fabric. (See ThreadsMagazine.com for a bias tube cord tutorial.)

Attach the cords by machine.

2. Stitch a cord set. Gather eight or more cords, and machine-sew one end of the bundle to an organza scrap. This keeps the cords neatly joined and flattens them. Repeat for each set. Push the cord ends through the right side of the motif. Attach them to the dress, which is supported by a buckram backing. Make sure the ends can be hidden by the motif.

3. Trim away the organza. Turn the motif over the cords to cover the ends, arrange it as desired, and hand-stitch it in place. Catch the loose cord ends in a seam, under a train, in the folds, or in a pleat of the dress.

Photos: Sloan Howard

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

Make a Pincushion that Attaches to Your Sewing Machine

This clever pincushion sits where you need it most: on your sewing machine. Follow along as Threads Editorial Director Sarah McFarland tells you what's required to make this small pincushion…

How-to

Try Machine-Sewn Fagoting for an Heirloom Embroidered Look

Many of the stitches on your sewing machine may be used for fagoting, a technique used to create decorative seams in fabric or lace. With fagoting, space is purposely left…

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • Bernina Sponsored Content

    Where to Buy

    Locate a BERNINA store in your area.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads, Issue #210, August/September

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe