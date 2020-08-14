How to Sew a Bejeweled Waist

1. Collect your supplies. You’ll need a scrap of silk organza and buckram, a purchased large jewel-encrusted embellishment

motif with at least three holes (MJTrim.com; glitzonline.com;

shinetrim.com), and 3⁄16-inch-wide bias-tube cords to match the dress fabric. (See ThreadsMagazine.com for a bias tube cord tutorial.)

2. Stitch a cord set. Gather eight or more cords, and machine-sew one end of the bundle to an organza scrap. This keeps the cords neatly joined and flattens them. Repeat for each set. Push the cord ends through the right side of the motif. Attach them to the dress, which is supported by a buckram backing. Make sure the ends can be hidden by the motif.

3. Trim away the organza. Turn the motif over the cords to cover the ends, arrange it as desired, and hand-stitch it in place. Catch the loose cord ends in a seam, under a train, in the folds, or in a pleat of the dress.

Photos: Sloan Howard