How to Store Extra Buttons

Extra buttons left over after you’ve finished sewing a garment seem to accumulate, creating clutter. At the same time, it can be difficult to locate those spare buttons if one falls off your clothes. Here’s a tip for keeping them organized and easily accessible.

Sew some test buttonholes

For each garment you sew that includes buttons and buttonholes, stitch one or more test buttonholes on scrap fabric. Be sure to include the same fabric, interfacing, and lining layers as in the finished garment.

Store buttons with the best buttonhole

When you’ve sewn a buttonhole that is satisfactory, cut a rectangle around it, creating a swatch about 2 inches long by 1 inch wide. Use pinking shears, if desired, to minimize raveling. If the spare buttons are on a card, slip the buttonhole over one of the buttons. If the buttons are loose, sew them to the swatch.

Keep all your spare buttons in a labeled box, and you’ll always know where to find the correct replacement button for any garment you have sewn.

