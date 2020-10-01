 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Projects & Patterns

Pattern Roundup: Halloween 2020

By Rebecca Ryan
Article Image

Halloween may not be the same this year, but we just need to be creative. Whether you are having a parade or just plan to hang around the house with family, costumes can still be fun and safe. Some of these patterns incorporate a mask in the design. For others, making a coordinating mask may be your best bet. Below are seven costume ideas and patterns to spark your creativity for Halloween 2020.

Whatever costumes you make, be sure to enter our Halloween costume contest. You could be one of five winners.

Victorian plague doctor pattern options

Simplicity 1039 men's steampunk costume

If a wee bit of dark humor is your style, may we suggest starting with these three Simplicity patterns and adding a clever plague mask?

  • Simplicity 8713: Steampunk Hat
    This pattern includes four different men’s hats in three sizes small (21 inches), medium (22 inches), and large (23 inches). The top hat has perfect steampunk style.
  • Simplicity 1039: A Dashing Suit
    The pattern offers two button-front tail coats with uniquely shaped tails and different collar options, a dramatic bat-shaped bow tie, and two narrow-legged pant options with a fly-front opening. Recommended fabrics are brocade, corduroy, leather, suede, tweed, and twill.
  • Simplicity 2172: A Stunning Steampunk Gown
    This misses’ Victorian-styled coat, skirt, and bustier pairs well with the suit for a couple’s costume. The pattern comes in sizes 6 to 22 (bust 30 1/2 inches to 44 inches, waist 23 inches to 37 inches, hip 32 1/2 inches to 46 inches). Recommended fabrics include broadcloth, calico, taffeta, and gingham.
  • Plague Doctor Mask: This clever homemade pattern includes instructions on how to make a full plague beak.

I Dream Of Jeannie

Simplicity 5359 belly dancer costume idea for Halloween 2020

Simplicity 5359: Just add a veil mask. Make this in shades of pink like Barbara Eden once did. Costume includes short top, skirt, veil, blouse, vest, pants, scarf, and waist cincher. Bottle and pilot not included. It comes in sizes 6 to 20 (bust 30 1/2 inches to 42 inches, waist 23 inches to 34 inches, hip 32 1/2 inches to 44 inches).

Trio of cute animals

 

Simplicity 9005 children's bunny costume

Simplicity 9005: This toddler pattern includes a bunny, a cat, and a bear. Just add a little mask with a nose and mouth drawn, appliquéd, or embroidered on. The pattern comes in infant/toddler sizes 1 through 4, for heights up to 40 inches. Recommended fabrics are lightweight to medium-weight fabrics including faux fur, fleece, and minky.

A space suit . . . and beyond

Butterick 3244 children's astronaut or space suit costume

Butterick 3244: With this child’s astronaut pattern, all you’ll need is a helmet. You can find a clever hack for one here. If your child would rather be in the rodeo or become a firefighter instead of flying to the moon, there are two other possibilities in this pattern. The pattern comes in sizes 2 through 8 and includes a space jumpsuit and fabric hood, firefighter coat, chaps, fringe-trimmed vests and a skirt, and spats to mimic boots.

Nurse Ratched

Halloween 2020 idea: Laughing Moon Mercantile #139 Red Cross uniform and skirted suit pattern

Laughing Moon Mercantile Pattern 139: If you watched the colorful and creepy Netflix series Ratched, you may be dreaming in glorious technicolor. This jacket and skirt combo is worn as a uniform or as daywear. View A is a replica of the American Red Cross uniform worn during World War II. View B is the same suit without the uniform details and would make a great Nurse Ratched costume.

In sizes 8 to 34 (bust 31 1/2 inches to 56 inches, waist 23 1/2 inches to 48 inches, hip 33 1/2 inches to 58 inches), this uniform would look smashing in a bright turquoise or gold medium-weight suiting material, such as wool, wool blend, linen, or cotton twill.

Bonus: This pattern could also be used for The Handler, the character from another Netflix favorite based on the graphic novel Umbrella Academy by Gerard Way.

Umbrella Academy superheroes

Halloween 2020 inspiration: Simplicity 9094 uniform

Simplicity 9094: This pattern is for misses, men, and teens. You can add an eye mask, if you’re staying in your bubble, or modify a face mask and you’re good to go. A uniform costume, it includes jacket, shorts, and knit sweater top. The top is sized 34 to 52 (bust/chest 36 1/2 inches to 54 1/2 inches) for stretch knits and can be easily sewn using an overlock/serger. The jacket is also sized 34 to 52 (bust/chest 37 1/2 inches to 55 1/2 inches) and is suitable for twill, gabardine, cotton/cotton blends, and wool/wool blends. Similar or the same fabrics are recommended for the shorts, which measure 41 inches to 59 inches at the hip, 20 1/4 inches to 22 1/2 inches in length, and 18 inches to 27 inches wide.

Western wear

Folkwear 212 western shirts for Halloween 2020

Folkwear 212: Giddyap. These traditional western shirts in five styles make a flexible and fun outfit. Add a bandana, and you’ve got a fun—and safe—costume for Halloween 2020. The five variations include lace-front, square bib, shaped bib, contrast yoke, and traditional bull’s-head yoke. The pattern includes historical information and instructions for piped trim and “smile” pockets. Suggested fabrics include chambray, cotton, silks, calico, corduroy, flannel, denim, wool.

Misses 8-16 (bust 31 1/2 inches to 38 inches, waist 24 inches to 30 inches, hip 33 1/2 inches to 40 inches); Men’s 36-46 (waist 30 inches to 42 inches, hip 37 inches to 47 inches, neckband 14 1/2 inches to 17 inches).

Do you need more inspiration for Halloween 2020?

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Discuss

  1. User avater
    grokue | | #1

    really nice

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Inspiration

Halloween Costume Contest 2020

It’s time for our annual Threads Halloween Costume Contest Are you making a Halloween costume this year? If so, share your creative, festive, or just plain scary costume in the Threads Gallery, and…

How-to

Add Pattern Markings for Sewing Accuracy

Learn how to add pattern markings, especially at darts and foldlines, to make your sewing more efficient.

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • Bernina Sponsored Content

    Where to Buy

    Locate a BERNINA store in your area.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads Issue #211, Oct./Nov. 2020

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe