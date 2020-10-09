 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Projects & Patterns

Make a Pattern-Free Bohemian Blouse

Author Headshot By Threads magazine

00:06:56

If you’ve got an afternoon and a couple of yards of fabric, you can create a pretty peasant blouse based on your measurements. This blouse has a drawstring neckline with a faced front placket. We show it with full, long sleeves, but you can make the sleeves any length you prefer.

Peasant blouse has a drawstring neckline
The neckline of this peasant-style blouse is gathered with a black satin ribbon. Fabric: rayon woven, courtesy of Art Gallery Fabrics.

Take your measurements

Begin by measuring your bust and hips; record the larger of these two measurements. Then measure from your neck to the desired finished length. Next, measure from your neck over your shoulder to the desired finished sleeve length. Finally, measure the circumference of the fullest part of your upper arm. These numbers are the basis for the pattern.

Draft the peasant blouse patterns

This blouse calls for two patterns: one for the front and back, and another for the sleeves. Both are rectangles.

Front/back

Make this the length you measured, plus 2 inches for a hem and a neckline casing. The width is half the larger of your bust or hip measurement, plus a minimum of 5 inches of ease, and one inch for seam allowances. If your fabric is light, drapey, or sheer, you can double the width for a full, floaty blouse. If the fabric is stiff or heavy, keep the ease minimal.

Sleeve

Make this the length you measure, plus 2 inches for a neckline casing and either a hem or casing at the wrist. The width is the arm circumference plus at least 5 inches of ease. You may want to add the same proportion of ease as for the body, but if you prefer a fuller or narrow sleeve, add more or less. Add 1 inch for seam allowances.

 

Closeup of peasant blouse sleeve hem
Add an elastic casing at the hem to draw in the sleeve’s fullness.

Cut and assemble the peasant blouse

Cut two each of the patterns. Follow the instructions in the video to see these basic steps:

  1. Press the neckline casings.
  2. Cut and install the front placket.
  3. Trim the upper corners of each piece to create raglan seams. Join the sleeves to the front and back.
  4. Sew the neckline casing in place.
  5. Sew the side and underarm seams.
  6. Press and stitch the hem.
  7. Finish the sleeve hems, either with a double-fold hem, or a casing.
  8. Insert a ribbon, cord, or self-fabric tube into the neckline casing, with a safety pin or bodkin. If desired, insert elastic or drawstrings into the sleeve hems.

Once you’ve completed your blouse, consider pairing it with a custom godet skirt.

Other options include lengthening the blouse into a dress—mini to maxi—or cutting it short and adding elastic under the bust for a cute crop top. Make it sleeveless by leaving the sleeves off entirely, and letting the neckline drawstring serve as straps over your shoulders.

Photos by Jack Deutsch.

 

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

Meet Doris Raymond, the Fairy Godmother of Fashion Inspiration | Episode 33

Vintage fashion collector Doris Raymond has shared her passion for quality garments through her boutique, a Smithsonian Channel series, and on her YouTube channel.

Projects & Patterns

Pattern Roundup: Halloween 2020

Halloween may be different this year, but we've found seven timely and fun patterns for 2020.

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • Bernina Sponsored Content

    Where to Buy

    Locate a BERNINA store in your area.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads Issue #211, Oct./Nov. 2020

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe