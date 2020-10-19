How to Sew Sharp Collar Points

Produced by Threads. Edited by Cari Delahanty

Sharp collar points are the hallmark of a well-sewn shirt. This video tip shows a method for ensuring a crisply angled corner, with only one extra step.

Sewing sequence for sharp collar points

Begin by sewing the upper and undercollar, with right sides together. At the corners, stop with the needle down, pivot, and continue sewing the adjacent edge.

Before trimming the seam allowances, stitch a diagonal line across the corner, with one to three stitches inside the corner seamline. For lightweight fabrics, such as cotton or linen shirting, one stitch is adequate. Heavier fabrics, such as wool coating, may need up to three stitches.

Then trim the seam allowances as usual, turn the collar right side out, and press. Keep in mind that thicker fabrics produce slightly rounder collar points than fine, crisp textiles.

More tips for professional-looking collars

Find out about clipping corners properly from Threads Contributing Editor Louise Cutting. For a pro’s method of turning the collar, watch Threads seamstress Norma Bucko’s demonstration.

