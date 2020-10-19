 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
How-to

How to Sew Sharp Collar Points

Author Headshot By Carol J. Fresia

Produced by Threads. Edited by Cari Delahanty

Sharp collar points are the hallmark of a well-sewn shirt. This video tip shows a method for ensuring a crisply angled corner, with only one extra step.

Sewing sequence for sharp collar points

Begin by sewing the upper and undercollar, with right sides together. At the corners, stop with the needle down, pivot, and continue sewing the adjacent edge.

Before trimming the seam allowances, stitch a diagonal line across the corner, with one to three stitches inside the corner seamline. For lightweight fabrics, such as cotton or linen shirting, one stitch is adequate. Heavier fabrics, such as wool coating, may need up to three stitches.

Then trim the seam allowances as usual, turn the collar right side out, and press. Keep in mind that thicker fabrics produce slightly rounder collar points than fine, crisp textiles.

More tips for professional-looking collars

Find out about clipping corners properly from Threads Contributing Editor Louise Cutting. For a pro’s method of turning the collar, watch Threads seamstress Norma Bucko’s demonstration.

 

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

How to Sew with Luscious Sweater Knits Free PDF Download

Specialty Fabrics are Surprisingly Easy to Sew Sweater knits are known for their striking textures and easy wearability. Unlike most fine-gauge knits, the stitches in sweater knits are often arranged…

Inspiration

Up Close with Syracuse University's Sue Ann Genet Costume Collection

A gallery exhibition features some favorite Threads back cover garments.

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • Bernina Sponsored Content

    Where to Buy

    Locate a BERNINA store in your area.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads Issue #211, Oct./Nov. 2020

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe