Fast Faux Fur Jacket Project Hack

Recently, I examined a cute fake fur jacket from a well-known designer. It was startlingly simple, as designer garments sometimes are: an unlined, waist-length jacket with an asymmetrical front opening that closed with snaps. The front opening overlap had a bound edge and was faced with felt to support the snaps’ ball portion. The underlap was two layers of felt, forming an extension for the snap sockets. The interior seam allowances were neatly bound, and the cuffs and waistband were knit ribbing.

I had the sewer’s light bulb moment: I could make a version for much less than the nearly four-figure price tag. A funnel-neck top pattern could be the basis, with a pattern adjustment to design the front opening plus a facing and placket for it. These pieces can be from nonraveling felt, so they can be sewn without seam allowances or difficult seaming.

Pick a pattern and fabric

This project calls for a pattern with plenty of ease. A few additional notions make the construction simple and clean.

Garment design

Look for a design for a drop-shouldered, oversized top. If the ease is greater than 4 inches at the bust, and the pattern calls for heavy fabrics such as fleece, it is suitable. For the look shown and for the patternwork, I used Simplicity 8529, view B, a pattern with a cut-on funnel neck for a cozy look without unnecessary seams at the neckline.

Supplies

Faux fur equivalent to the pattern yardage requirement.

Ribbed knit sufficient for cuffs and waistband; plan for bands 5 inches wide, including seam allowances.

1⁄4 yard felt for the facing and underlap extension.

7 heavy-duty snaps and snap-setting tool.

Package of 1⁄2-inch-wide double-fold fleece binding.

Draft a front opening

An asymmetrical opening turns the top into a jacket. The angle, which continues through the waistband, adds a moto vibe. Once you plan the opening, you’ll use it as the basis for a facing and placket pattern as well.

1. Make complete copies of the front and waistband patterns. Transfer all markings.

