Online Archive
Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: Butterick 6738

By Anna Mazur Threads Issue #212, Dec. 2020/Jan. 2021
Article Image

Butterick 6738

There are plenty of ways to mix and match the five garments included in this ensemble pattern. View A is a lined hip-length jacket with front and back vertical darts, one-piece sleeves, and applied self-fabric fringe trim. The sleeveless dress, view B, has bust darts and an inset waistband. The dress’s skirt is fitted through the upper thigh, then flares with a 10-1/4-inch-wide hemline flounce. View C is a blouse variation of the dress, with similar details plus a small neckline slit at center front. View B is an above-the-knee straight skirt, with a faced waistline, and a zipper closure and hemline slit at center back. Lastly, view E is a straight-leg pant with a faced waistline that sits at the natural waist, side-seam pockets, and a center-back zipper closure.

  • Our tester found several inaccuracies in the fashion illustrations. The line art for the back views is missing in the PDF version. The pants front illustration is missing the darts and the side-seam pocket indicators.
  • Our seamstress suggests adding an ease pleat to the jacket’s back lining.
  • The inset waistband on the dress and blouse is self-lined and may be bulky. Consider petersham ribbon as an alternative.

Possible jacket modifications include shoulder pads and contrast trim. The jacket is best for midweight, loosely woven fabrics such as bouclé and tweed. The other garments can be made from suiting-weight wovens such as gabardine, crepe, or twill.

(Sized Misses’ 6–22 for busts 30.5–44 in. and hips 32.5–46 in.)

SomethingDelightful.com

—Tested by Patty Robison, Bellingham, Washington

Butterick 6738 pattern

Style tip: If your fabric doesn’t fringe for trim, use coordinating trim instead.

This review was originally published in Threads #212, December 2020/January 2021. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

