Pattern Review: Hey June Handmade Brunswick Pullover

Hey June Handmade: Brunswick Pullover

With a relaxed and comfortable fit, this pullover is a perfect layering garment for cooler weather. View A has a lined hood with a drawstring, a small zippered pocket on the left upper sleeve, and buttons or snaps decorating the side-seam vents. View B has a cowl neckline and a kangaroo pocket. The design has dropped shoulder seams and self-fabric cuffs and hem band.

Size 4 of the pullover has 11-1/2 inches of ease at the bust, which is roomy but appropriate for a layering garment. Select a size down if you want a slimmer fit.

Our tester found the side-seam notches to be slightly off but not enough to affect sewing.

The instructions are detailed and accurate. Illustrations for steps 19 through 25 show the placket being sewn upside down with the hem edge positioned at the top of the illustration. This orientation is done intentionally for clarification. In later steps, the illustration is flipped so the hem is at the bottom. The self-fabric cuffs and hem band have the same circumference as the garment edges; our tester suggests widening the sleeve or hem edge and easing it onto the band to emulate the gathering of a traditional ribbed knit band. Select sturdy knits such as sweatshirt fleece, French terry, or ponte. In contrast to the garment, the sleeve pocket and placket are cut from a woven.

(Sized 2–22 for high busts 31–43.5 in.)

HeyJuneHandmade.com

—Tested by Gayle Moline, Manson, Iowa

Style tip: Add a zipper to the cowl neckline for a classic half-zip sweater look.

This review was originally published in Threads #212, December 2020/January 2021. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

