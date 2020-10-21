 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: Jennifer Lauren Handmade The Aisling Blouse

By Anna Mazur Threads Issue #212, Dec. 2020/Jan. 2021
Article Image

Jennifer Lauren Handmade: The Aisling Blouse

Inspired by square-necked blouses of the 1960s, this top has an easy A-line silhouette, bust darts, and long, voluminous sleeves with elastic gathered cuff. View 1 has a center-front button opening and a wide collar. View 2 is a pullover style with a faced neckline. The pattern contains separate pattern pieces for bust cup sizes A to D, for simplified fitting.

  • Our tester found plenty of match points, however the front notch of the armhole was off by 1⁄4 inch and the side seams off by 1/8 inch.
  • The pattern does not include reference markings for center front, bust point, waist, or hip. Make a muslin to check the fit and proportions, as it is difficult to gauge how the garment could fit from the pattern.
  • The sleeve cap has 1/2 inch of ease, which is easy to sew with a single line of gathering stitches, as per the instructions. The sleeves seem long and may need to be shortened.
  • Our tester suggests reinforcing the neckline corners if the fabric has a tendency to fray or is loosely woven. She also suggests shortening the stitch length for 1/2 inch before and after each corner while stitching, which creates a crisper edge.
  • The bust darts may be low for some people. Check the placement on a muslin and move the darts if necessary.

The sewing directions contain helpful tips on finding your size and making pattern alterations. At points, they advise trimming the seam allowances, but not by how much. For an experienced sewer, this will not be an issue, but a newbie may need more guidance. The blouse works well in voile, chambray, challis, and georgette.

(Sized 6–24 [A-D cups] for busts 29–49.75 in.)

JenniferLaurenHandmade.com

—Tested by Tomasa Jimenez, Lyndhurst, New Jersey

Jennifer Lauren Handmade The Aisling Blouse pattern

Sewing tip: Stitch the buttonholes after the hem to ensure accurate placement and even placket ends.

This review was originally published in Threads #212, December 2020/January 2021. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Tools & Supplies

Reflections on a Home-Sewn Wardrobe

When Peter Lappin began sewing 10-plus years ago, little did he know that he would end up with a closet full of garments.

Projects & Patterns

Pattern Roundup: Beginner Projects Beyond the Mask

We are happy so many people have taken up sewing. Machines have been flying off the shelves since April, and we are here to help. If you have been making…

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • Bernina Sponsored Content

    Where to Buy

    Locate a BERNINA store in your area.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2020 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads Issue #212, Dec. 2020/Jan. 2021

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe