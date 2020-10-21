Pattern Review: McCall’s 8049

McCall’s 8049

This is a set of three simple, collarless jackets with elastic encased between the jacket and lining hem allowances, which creates a gentle blouson effect. View A is a cropped style with short sleeves. View B is waist-length with a contrasting panel at the hem, and view C is thigh-length with side-seam pockets. View A does not have a closure, while views B and C close with hooks and eyes. Subtle shaping is worked into the side seams.

All views have plenty of ease through the bust and hips but retain a semifitted look at the neckline and shoulders.

There are plenty of match points and all correctly match up.

If you choose faux fur, shave or trim the seam allowances to reduce bulk. Consider catch-stitching the seam allowances open in fabrics that cannot be pressed.

Our tester did not find any problems with the instructions. Possible modifications could be as simple as adding a mandarin collar cut as a straight band, or adding a center-front zipper closure in non-faux fur versions. This pattern is ideal for faux fur, fleece, minky, or velvet.

(Sized Misses’ S-XL [8–22] for busts 31.5–44 in.)

—Tested by Eve Kovacs, Woodridge, Illinois

Sewing tip: A parting comb or clean fork makes a handy tool to fluff out any faux fur strands caught in the seams.

This review was originally published in Threads #212, December 2020/January 2021. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

