Pattern Round Up: Make Your Own Napping Dress
Whether you call it cottage core, farmhouse style, or soft aesthetic, the trend toward soft, delicate flowy dresses isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
One of the mainstays of the aesthetic is the now famous Nap Dress from Hill House. Within hours of releasing a fall plaids collection, Hill House was sold out of every size, style, and plaid pattern. Fans of the style are looking forward to a possible trend to more winter friendly fabrics and styles from many manufacturers. But why wait?
With some dresses carrying hefty price tags of over $300, making it yourself will certainly provide you with more affordable options!
Victory Patterns Sofia Top & Dress
Also Available in sizes 0-18
Easy Sew Butterick Nightgown 6838
This one is a little less Cottage Chic and a little more nightgown. But choose the proper fabric and trim and you could make this transition from nap to the store if you chose.
You can always search Etsy, eBay and other sites to find great vintage patterns that are suitable for today’s take on vintage style.
CKC Patterns Marissa’s Perfect Peasant Dress
We did a full pattern review of this great pattern just about a year ago.
For many of these dresses, how cottagey-comfy it is will come down to the fabric you choose.
While I was dreaming of making myself the Victory Patterns dress using some dainty floral from Liberty London, I found this breathtaking dress. At least for this moment, I can think of nothing better than making this as a napping gown for myself. Right. After. This. Nap.
Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.
Log in or create an account to post a comment.Sign up Log in