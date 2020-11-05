Pattern Round Up: Make Your Own Napping Dress

Whether you call it cottage core, farmhouse style, or soft aesthetic, the trend toward soft, delicate flowy dresses isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

One of the mainstays of the aesthetic is the now famous Nap Dress from Hill House. Within hours of releasing a fall plaids collection, Hill House was sold out of every size, style, and plaid pattern. Fans of the style are looking forward to a possible trend to more winter friendly fabrics and styles from many manufacturers. But why wait?

With some dresses carrying hefty price tags of over $300, making it yourself will certainly provide you with more affordable options!

A Lady’s Chemise

Victory Patterns Sofia Top & Dress

Also Available in sizes 0-18

Style Arc Hope

Lima Puff Sleeve Dress

Easy Sew Butterick Nightgown 6838

This one is a little less Cottage Chic and a little more nightgown. But choose the proper fabric and trim and you could make this transition from nap to the store if you chose.

Closet Core Charlie Caftan

Go Vintage!

You can always search Etsy, eBay and other sites to find great vintage patterns that are suitable for today’s take on vintage style.

CKC Patterns Marissa’s Perfect Peasant Dress

By Hand London – Tamzin dress

Deer and Doe: Magnolia D0032

We did a full pattern review of this great pattern just about a year ago.

For many of these dresses, how cottagey-comfy it is will come down to the fabric you choose.

While I was dreaming of making myself the Victory Patterns dress using some dainty floral from Liberty London, I found this breathtaking dress. At least for this moment, I can think of nothing better than making this as a napping gown for myself. Right. After. This. Nap.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×