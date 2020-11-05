It may not matter what you’re wearing (or not wearing) below the waist when you’re on a video call, but you can still bring style to your calls with some great-looking tops.

Below you’ll find a variety of patterns and styles, many of which can be made in cozy winter fabrics for those of you bundling up. A few are perfect for warmer climates.

Deer & Doe: Datura Blouse

This versatile pattern comes with three different necklines, each more adorable than the next: scoop, triangle cutout, and scoop with Peter Pan collar. All versions have a button placket in back, below a back yoke; no one will see it on your Zoom call, but you’ll know it’s there. Recommended fabrics include wovens such as linens, chiffon, rayon, and silk. Allow extra fabric to match stripes or plaids. Bust 31 1/2 to 45 5/8, waist 23 1/2 inches to 37 3/4 inches, hip 33 3/4 inches to 48 inches.

Style Sew Me: Lisa Loungewear Bundle

Extracomfortable and cute, this pattern bundle has a jumpsuit, two tops, and two pants. If you make the off-the-shoulder version as shown, just be sure you have the camera angled to see enough of the top. The two pants options are jogger style with cuff or flared-leg style, both with pockets. The bundle includes sizes XXS–XXXL (bust 31 inches to 48 inches, waist 23 inches to 42 inches, hip 3 inches to 53 inches) and looks great in many knits, especially ponte and stretch velvet.

New Look 6588 Unisex Tops

We love this unisex pattern. Whether you make it in fleece, minky, or sweatshirt knit, you can add details and embellishments to your heart’s content. The pattern includes a hood option and collar variations, in unisex sizes XS to XL (bust/chest 34 inches to 48 inches, hips 31 inches to 49 inches). Try this look with plaid or solid fleece fabrics. Make a top from this pattern for every member of the family.

Cashmerette: Montrose Top

This pattern features two variations: a scoop-neck blouse with short sleeves and curved back yoke, and a jewel neck with elbow-length sleeves, and keyhole back. The jewel-neck variation would be charming in lace. This pattern comes in sizes 12 to 32 (bust 40 inches to 62 inches, waist 32 inches to 52 inches, and hips 42 inches to 52 inches), three cup sizes (C/D, E/F, G/H), and two sleeve sizes (standard and full biceps).

Simplicity 8613: Men’s Knit Top by MimiG Style

This design is all about the fabrics. What could be a simple baseball shirt becomes Zoom-worthy when you choose interesting coordinating fabrics, as shown. This pattern for a knit top with raglan sleeves comes in men’s sizes XS to XXL (chest 30 inches to 40 inches, hips 32 inches to 49 inches) and has an optional henley design, crewneck, or V-neckline.

Simplicity 8707: Mommy & Me Kimono Tops

Whether it is a Zoom call or a Google Classroom meeting, you both deserve to be comfortable and stylish. These adorable kimonos can be made in a lace layout with galloon edge, fringe or pom pom trimmed, or a shorter view with a gathered peplum. The pattern comes with children’s sizes 3 to 8 (chest 22 inches to 28 inches) and misses’ sizes 6 to 24 (bust 30 1/2 inches to 46 inches; hips 33 1/2 inches to 48 inches).

Orageuse: Helsinki Blouse

Your coworkers may not be able to see this blouse’s asymmetric, twisted drape at the waist but they will not miss the triangular notches at the neckline. The lower back gathers to a back yoke. French sizes 34 to 46 (bust 31.5 inches to 40.9 inches, waist 24.4 inches to 33.9 inches, hips 33.9 inches to 43.3 inches). Choose a light and supple woven fabric, including a light flannel for a wintery feel.

Style Arc: Amy Knit Top

The drape of the cowl neck provides interest and the side splits add to the comfort and ease of this top from Style Arc. The top has a flared silhouette and asymmetrical hemline, which is longer at the sides than at the center. This top can be made in sizes 4 to 30 (bust 30 inches to 58 inches, waist 23 inches to 50 inches, hips 32 inches to 61 inches) and is perfect for knits of many kinds.

Hot Patterns: Fast & Fabulous Poncho T

Boho is back and we are loving it. Hot Patterns offers a design with a flared shape, bell-shaped raglan sleeves, and a bound V-neckline. Lightweight, drapey knit fabrics give this top an elegant look. Adding contrasting trim creates a bit of drama and fun. Patterns fit sizes 6 to 26 (bust 32 inches to 52 inches, waist 24 inches to 44 inches, hip 34 inches to 54 inches).

