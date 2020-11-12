Digital Ambassador Upcycle Challenge

We’ve invited Threads Digital Ambassadors Becky Fulgoni, Pam Howard, and Peter Lappin to each transform a used men’s suit into a new garment or ensemble. Each ambassador has a $200 budget to acquire the suit and any other supplies. The ambassadors can also draw from their own fabric and notion stashes to complete the project.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×