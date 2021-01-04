 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Inspiration

Meet the Threads Digital Ambassadors

Article Image

Meet our four digital ambassadors, who share their sewing adventures online with the Threads community. These sewing experts’ monthly posts provide garment sewing tips, how-tos, inspiration, and even some lessons learned. Threads Insiders have the benefit of reading all the digital ambassador musings and helpful techniques on demand.

Meet Becky Fulgoni

Becky has been designing and sewing her own wardrobe since elementary school when she grew past any standard ready-to-wear pant lengths. She was introduced to the wonderful world of sewing and fabric by her mom, an accomplished art quilter. Read more about Becky Fulgoni.

 

Meet Marcy Harriell

A Broadway, film, and TV veteran, Marcy’s journey to sewing stemmed from a need to escape the everyday confines and clichés of the entertainment industry. She taught herself to sew online and through vintage sewing books, carrying a Singer Featherweight with her to various dressing rooms, and spending lunch hour rehearsal breaks in the fabric district of wherever her work landed her. Read more about Marcy Harriell.

Editor’s note: A short clip in the following video is from the “DIY Denim Jacket” segment on Marcy’s YouTube channel, courtesy of Marcy.

 

Pamela Howard

Pamela is a Craftsy instructor, a pattern designer, a top alterations specialist, custom clothier, and she teaches nationwide. She has been sewing since she was 14 years old. See Pamela’s posts.

 

Peter Lappin

Peter began sewing in 2009 and today is one of the internet’s most visible male sewers, thanks, in part, to his popular blog, Male Pattern Boldness. It’s where he shares his passion with sewers from all over the world, at every level of experience. Read more about Peter Lappin.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

3 Men's Suit Transformations Unveiled

We invited Threads Digital Ambassadors Becky Fulgoni, Pamela Howard, and Peter Lappin to each transform a pre-owned men's suit into a new garment or ensemble for themselves or a friend.…

Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: Hey June Handmade Brunswick Pullover

Hey June Handmade: Brunswick Pullover With a relaxed and comfortable fit, this pullover is a perfect layering garment for cooler weather. View A has a lined hood with a drawstring,…

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2021 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Make Threads a part of your holiday. Subscribe today, now up to 50% off newsstand.

Threads Magazine - Threads Issue #212, Dec. 2020/Jan. 2021

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe