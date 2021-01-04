Meet the Threads Digital Ambassadors

Meet our four digital ambassadors, who share their sewing adventures online with the Threads community. These sewing experts’ monthly posts provide garment sewing tips, how-tos, inspiration, and even some lessons learned. Threads Insiders have the benefit of reading all the digital ambassador musings and helpful techniques on demand.

Meet Becky Fulgoni

Becky has been designing and sewing her own wardrobe since elementary school when she grew past any standard ready-to-wear pant lengths. She was introduced to the wonderful world of sewing and fabric by her mom, an accomplished art quilter. Read more about Becky Fulgoni.

Meet Marcy Harriell

A Broadway, film, and TV veteran, Marcy’s journey to sewing stemmed from a need to escape the everyday confines and clichés of the entertainment industry. She taught herself to sew online and through vintage sewing books, carrying a Singer Featherweight with her to various dressing rooms, and spending lunch hour rehearsal breaks in the fabric district of wherever her work landed her. Read more about Marcy Harriell.

Editor’s note: A short clip in the following video is from the “DIY Denim Jacket” segment on Marcy’s YouTube channel, courtesy of Marcy.

Pamela Howard

Pamela is a Craftsy instructor, a pattern designer, a top alterations specialist, custom clothier, and she teaches nationwide. She has been sewing since she was 14 years old. See Pamela’s posts.

Peter Lappin

Peter began sewing in 2009 and today is one of the internet’s most visible male sewers, thanks, in part, to his popular blog, Male Pattern Boldness. It’s where he shares his passion with sewers from all over the world, at every level of experience. Read more about Peter Lappin.

