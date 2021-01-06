A Colorful Approach to Sewing | Episode 36

Video: Threads Magazine

Marcy Harriell is Threads’ newest digital ambassador, and she sat down with Editorial Director Sarah McFarland and Senior Technical Editor Carol J. Fresia to talk about her beginnings in sewing, the inspiration for garments she has made, and her favorite parts of the garment construction process.

Self-taught sewing

Marcy admits she taught herself to sew, via internet videos and blogs, and she has improved along the way. She was first inspired by seeing fabrics she felt compelled to wear in some way. Her favorite sewing terms (no spoilers here) closely reflect her attitude toward garment sewing and fashion; listen to find out what those terms are and why she likes them.

As a Broadway, film, and television actress and singer, Marcy is usually based in New York City. During the taping of the podcast, though, she was living in Arkansas, where she records and edits sewing (and sewing-adjacent) videos for her You Tube channel. In between, she’s been writing and photographing content for her ambassador posts here at ThreadsMagazine.com.

An eye for colorful clothes

Colorful dressing is Marcy’s signature style, and she explains the childhood origins of her love for outspoken and imaginative clothing. She talks about some of her favorite self-sewn garments, including a silk taffeta confection worn to go out for pizza.

One way she manages to be so prolific is that her day job as an actress provides her with a lot of downtime during which she can sew. In addition to filling her own closet with unique clothes, Marcy has sewn for celebrities on the red carpet. She shares some anecdotes about her own and others’ outings in Marcy-made eveningwear.

Upcoming projects

Next on Marcy’s list of projects is making a tailored blazer for her husband, Rob. She’ll scour the Threads archive for information on classic and modern tailoring, in particular methods taught by Contributing Editor Kenneth D. King.

Come back each month to read the next installment of Marcy’s “Why Don’t You…” blog posts at ThreadsMagazine.com. You’re sure to come away with new ideas for your sewing.

