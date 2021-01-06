Go from Dowdy to Wow

Chances are, you already own a fabulous vintage garment that you adore but, for one heart­breaking reason or another, it’s just not wearable. Perhaps it has a big spot on the skirt, the size is totally wrong, or the look is just too outdated to pull off. So, shamefully, it sits in your closet gathering dust. However, with a little creative thinking and redesigning, you can shake the dust off that old garment and remake it in a whole new light.

Redesigning a vintage garment lets you preserve its best attributes and dispose of or redistribute any damaged or unattractive parts. And, when the garment belongs to a loved one, redesigning it becomes a meaningful way to preserve the spirit of the original wearer.

If you don’t have a precious hand-me-down to reinvent, there’s a gold mine of vintage garments available in antique and resale shops, at charity sales, and on the Internet. These garments can offer interesting fabrics and details rarely found in today’s ready-to-wear clothing. They’re also usually reasonably priced because of imperfections that preclude their everyday use. Recycling them gives you an opportunity to salvage a piece of the past while creating a unique garment. Following these steps will give you a new take on a vintage garment that you’ll be proud to pull out of the closet and show off.

Test and assess the garment

Before you expend any energy (or money) on a vintage garment, see if it is worth the effort.

Is the fabric in good condition?

To test the quality, give the fabric gentle two-handed tugs while listening and feeling for deteriorated fibers. Also, check the fibers in the armhole for damage from perspiration. Look for any spots or discoloration along seams, hemlines, and necklines. And, finally, check the inside seams for fading or color changes in the fabric.

How’s the construction?

If you are considering maintaining some of the original seams, tug-test the thread in the seams. Also, be sure to thoroughly check areas of embellishment for worn edges or spots that might foil your plans.

What parts are salvageable?

By thinking creatively, you won’t have to dismiss something you really love if it has a small flaw. If the flaw is minimal, you might be able to hide it with beads or lace appliqué. If it is prominent, consider how you can use the good parts of the garment in a new design.

Clean It Up

Dry-clean or wash the garment if it’s soiled or dingy. The results might be disappointing, but you need to be able to clean it if you are planning to wear it regularly.

Think in terms of fabric

Before planning out a new design, you need to figure out how much fabric your garment will give you to work with. Try to visually reduce your garment to its fabric state by estimating the size of each garment section, thus estimating the yardage. If you have trouble visualizing it, measure the pieces and draw it out on paper.

Plan for a fashionable future

Once you’ve chosen a garment and have cleaned it up, you can begin seriously planning its future. Be creative and consider a variety of possibilities for your new garment. A series of sketches can help. You may also want to take a glance through commercial pattern books for design ideas and inspiration.

Keep it similar

One option is to keep the design basically as is but perhaps resize it, add some reinforcement, or just update the look with a new trim, embellishment, or neckline style.

Or try something new

Your garment can be completely deconstructed and used to make something entirely new. You can draft your own pattern or choose a commercial pattern to get the look. The line drawings, or croquis, on the pattern envelopes can help you determine if a particular pattern will work. As always, make a muslin so the finished garment fits just right.

Then add new elements

Think about combining new fabrics with your vintage garment fabric. Shop for them at this stage in the process because your design decisions might be influenced by the fabrics, buttons, and trims you find. For my project, I purchased new black silk suiting fabric along with several trims to experiment with.

Deconstruct it

With your design chosen, any new elements gathered, and your vintage garment prepped and ready, it’s time to take it apart.

1. Use a seam ripper or small scissors to slowly and carefully remove the stitches in the seams you no longer want or need.

2. If the garment is underlined and/or lined, decide whether to reuse the linings or to replace them with new lining and support fabrics.

3. Press each piece carefully, then place them on a cutting surface with any new pattern pieces you’ll be using. Be careful to match up the grainline of the fabric with that of your pattern. To find it, look for clues like a selvage edge.

Go from vintage to va-va-va-voom

Now it’s time to take a deep breath and cut out all the pieces of your new design, reinforce them, and sew them up.

After cutting out any new pattern pieces

from your fashion fabrics, underline or interface your pieces as necessary and sew. If you are maintaining existing seams, reinforce them with a new line of stitching. Once you’re done, use scraps from your garment to create accessories, such as a handbag or fabric flowers, to complement your outfit.

I chose Vogue 8351 for the dress, Butterick 4926 for the jacket, and Vogue 7328 for the handbag. For the dress, I made the bodice and cap sleeves from the purchased suiting material, cut the sleeve bands from the original jacket facings, and kept the original skirt underlining. I then added a contrasting trim to the neckline, waistline, and sleeve ends.

I cut the new jacket design from the original jacket fabric and kept the original interfacing. Finally, I inserted shoulder pads, reshaped the sleeves at the cap, and added the trim to the jacket edges. And, voilà, I ended up with a fabulous new look.

Support Fragile Fabrics or Embellishments

Underlining and/or interfacing your garment ensures that your redesign will have a long and sturdy renaissance. Test underlinings and interfacing on your garment scraps to choose the one that gives your fabric the best hand.

Silk organza: A crisp and buoyant underlining that supports seams and closures well.

Silk chiffon: A sturdy but soft and drapey underlining. It supports without adding stiffness, weight, or opacity.

Silk crepe de Chine: One step heavier than chiffon, this underlining is soft and drapey and gives additional opacity.

China silk (habotai): A lightweight and somewhat stiffer addition when you need a little shaping. Wash it for a softer hand.

Cotton batiste or broadcloth: A sturdy, cool underlining. Prewash it for a softer hand.

Cotton flannel: A solid underlining that adds loft and a sculptural quality to your fabric.

Cotton organdy: A crisp cotton that adds light stiffness but wrinkles easily.

Silk or nylon tulle: Very sheer but sturdy, it provides invisible support, especially under lace.

How to apply underlinings

Cut a set of garment pieces in your chosen underlining, pin them to the wrong side of the fabric, and hand-baste together. They are now used as one piece.

When to use interfacings

Use interfacings to support hems, facings, closures, or points of stress. In addition to the above fabrics, consider fusible tricot or weft insertion interfacings such as HTC’s Sof-Knit, Fusi-Knit, Armo Weft, Touch of Gold, or Whisper Weft.

