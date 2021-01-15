Pattern Roundup: Pleasing Pants

This month, we’re looking at 10 easy-to-sew-and-wear pants patterns. From sweats to fancy versions, we found a wide range of pants patterns sure to please. All of these designs are suitable for intermediate sewers, and most can be sewn successfully by advanced beginners, too.

Named Clothing Ruri Sweatpants

Are these sweatpants with pockets? Do they look like proper pants? Sign us up. These sweatpants have a slim fit with tapered and slightly cropped legs with an adorable snap detail at the hem. The in-seam pockets have curved openings and make these sweats shine. There’s a faux fly front, and the back waistband is elasticized. The pattern comes in U.S. sizes 0 through 18. Waist 22 5/8 inches to 39 3/8 inches, hips 33 1/8 inches to 48 7/8 inches. Choose a medium-weight, high-quality sweatshirt fabric or a similar fabric with 30 percent to 40 percent stretch.

Vogue 1772 – Misses Pants

These pants have all the style and movement of a skirt, but with the comfort of pants. The loose-fitting pants have many lovely pleats, side-seam pockets. and topstitched hems. The design can be made full length, as shown, or just below the knee. The longer version has a fly-front zipper closure; the shorter version has a center-back invisible zipper. Look for fabrics with some drape. The pattern comes in U.S. sizes 8 through 26. Waist 24 inches to 41 1/2 inches, hips 33 1/2 inches to 50 inches.

Style Arc Barbie Jumpsuit and Pant

Check out this new pattern from Style Arc. The pattern can be made as a jumpsuit or as elasticized waist pants with pleated cuffs. The jumpsuit version has a wide neckline ruffle. Make either view with flowy fabrics like silk crepe or rayon. The pattern comes in sizes 4 through 30, waist 23.5 inches to 50.5 inches, hips 32.6 inches to 61 inches.

Friday Pattern’s Joan Trousers

These easy-to-make pants look amazing. Friday Patterns calls them “treggings” (trouser leggings), because they are intended to be sewn in fabric with at least 20 percent stretch. They feature wide legs, a 2-inch-wide waistband with belt loops and a button, scoop pockets, and an optional sash belt. Designed for knit fabrics, this pattern comes in U.S. sizes XS through XXL. Waist 24 inches to 39 inches, hips 34 inches to 49 inches.

Cristine Jonson Perfect Pants

These are elegant classic trouser leg pants. The foldable stretch fabric waistband is an appealing touch. The trouser legs have optional deep, inset pockets and wide front and back seams. Try these pants in stable knits including stretch velvet. The pattern comes in U.S. sizes XS through 2X. Waist 24 inches to 40 inches, hips 33 inches to 50 inches. At CJPatterns.com, you’ll also find versions with flared and skinny legs, for the silhouette you like best.

Cashmerette Calder Pants and Shorts

Cashmerette’s Calder pants are wide-legged with a flat front, have an elasticized back waistband, and feature faced in-seam pockets. They come in three lengths (mid-calf, full, and shorts). Lightweight to mid-weight woven fabrics with drape work best for these trousers. Customer reviews of this pattern are worth reading, as many who wear extended sizes will relate to their comments. This pattern comes in U.S. sizes 12 through 32 with an apple or pear fit. Waist 32 inches to 52 inches, hips 42 inches to 62 inches.

Deer & Doe Acajou Pants

We love the look of these high-waisted pants. Both versions have tapered legs, front seams, slant pockets, and an elasticized back waistband. The cargo pants shown have elasticized cuffs and cargo pockets on the side legs. Recommended fabrics include medium-weight woven fabrics in cotton, linen, or wool. This pattern comes in EU sizes 34 through 52. Waist 23 1/2 inches to 37 3/4 inches, hips 33 3/4 inches to 48 inches.

Paprika Patterns Amber Trousers

These flowy, tapered-leg or wide-leg pants are quick to sew. They have a fitted front and back yoke that keeps the waist-to-hip area smooth. The trouser legs have an inverted box pleat to give extra room in the leg. The pockets are easy to sew and big enough to carry your phone and keys. There is no elastic waist—work on your invisible zipper skills with this pattern. Lightweight to medium-weight stable woven fabrics work best. This pattern comes in U.S. sizes 0 through 24. Waist 24 1/2 inches to 41 1/2 inches, hips 34 inches to 50 1/2 inches.

Decades of Style 1940s Empire Waist Trousers

Katharine Hepburn said “I like to move fast, and wearing high heels was tough, and low heels with a skirt is unattractive. So pants took over.” These high-waist pants from a vintage pattern are as Hepburn as you can get. With deep cuffs and wide legs, they are striking. The trousers have an invisible zipper at center back and darts in the front and back for shaping. Best fabrics include bottom-weight cottons, wool, or silk. This pattern comes in three sizes (A-C). Waist 24 inches to 40 inches, hips 33 inches to 49 inches.

Sewing Workshop’s Pencil Pants

The other Hepburn, Audrey, also loved pants, especially paired with a crisp white blouse. These ankle-length, slim, pull-on pants with back darts and flat elasticized waistband are ideal for knits. If you need a primer on sewing knits, this article will help. This pattern comes in U.S. sizes XS through XXL. Waist 24.5 inches to 37 inches, hips 34 inches to 47.5 inches.

If you’re going to try any of these patterns, here are helpful links for getting the right fit:

If you’ve made any of these, we’d love to see your work—please consider submitting a Gallery.

