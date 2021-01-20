Pattern Review: Iconic Bomber

Worthy Design Studio: Iconic Bomber

Stand out from the crowd in this one-size jacket with interesting piecing details and a relaxed silhouette. You will also be supporting a worthy cause, as the designers send all net proceeds from its sale to ARC Cancer Support. The design draws inspiration from Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, known for working with dots. It features a large circular inset on the center back.

It is fully lined, with dolman sleeves ending in wide bands that can be rolled back to expose the lining. The front has a center-front zipper closure, bust darts, welt pockets, and an angled panel set into each sleeve above the cuff band. The jacket derives its bomber style from a standing collar and a gathered hem. The back has a belt channel along the hem. A separate belt piece fits through the channel and attaches to snaps along the front hem. The belt is adjustable according to the snap placement, to create a more or less gathered look along the back hem.

The pattern is well drafted and the instructions are thorough and clear. Our staff seamstress found this design fun to sew and enjoyed planning the circular inset.

The layouts show piece G being cut from the main fabric, yet the pattern piece itself says to cut from lining.

The cutting layouts for the lining fabric are switched—the one that is marked 60 inches should be 47 inches, and the one that is marked 47 inches should be 60 inches.

There are no markings on the jacket pattern for the snaps, so try on the jacket to plan their placement.

The belt pattern piece tells you to cut interfacing, but there is a separate pattern piece for belt interfacing.

The pattern calls for a medium to heavyweight woven fabric. For spring and summer consider denim, linen, rayon, or cotton blends. Fall and winter versions could be in soft and drapey wool coatings, bouclés, boiled wool, flannels and tweeds. The jacket’s piecing and inset are opportunities to mix fabrics in an interesting way.

(One size, fitting up to approx. size 18 Ladies and size 44 Men’s)

WorthyDesignStudio.com

—Tested by Norma Bucko, Newtown, Connecticut

Sewing Tip: Cut the lower pocket piece from fashion fabric, so the lining does not show at the welt’s edge

This review was originally published in Threads #213, February/March 2021. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×