 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: Iconic Bomber

By Anna Mazur Threads Issue #213- Feb./March 2021
Article Image

Worthy Design Studio: Iconic Bomber

Stand out from the crowd in this one-size jacket with interesting piecing details and a relaxed silhouette. You will also be supporting a worthy cause, as the designers send all net proceeds from its sale to ARC Cancer Support. The design draws inspiration from Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, known for working with dots. It features a large circular inset on the center back.

It is fully lined, with dolman sleeves ending in wide bands that can be rolled back to expose the lining. The front has a center-front zipper closure, bust darts, welt pockets, and an angled panel set into each sleeve above the cuff band. The jacket derives its bomber style from a standing collar and a gathered hem. The back has a belt channel along the hem. A separate belt piece fits through the channel and attaches to snaps along the front hem. The belt is adjustable according to the snap placement, to create a more or less gathered look along the back hem.

The pattern is well drafted and the instructions are thorough and clear. Our staff seamstress found this design fun to sew and enjoyed planning the circular inset.

  • The layouts show piece G being cut from the main fabric, yet the pattern piece itself says to cut from lining.
  • The cutting layouts for the lining fabric are switched—the one that is marked 60 inches should be 47 inches, and the one that is marked 47 inches should be 60 inches.
  • There are no markings on the jacket pattern for the snaps, so try on the jacket to plan their placement.
  • The belt pattern piece tells you to cut interfacing, but there is a separate pattern piece for belt interfacing.

The pattern calls for a medium to heavyweight woven fabric. For spring and summer consider denim, linen, rayon, or cotton blends. Fall and winter versions could be in soft and drapey wool coatings, bouclés, boiled wool, flannels and tweeds. The jacket’s piecing and inset are opportunities to mix fabrics in an interesting way.

(One size, fitting up to approx. size 18 Ladies and size 44 Men’s) 

WorthyDesignStudio.com

—Tested by Norma Bucko, Newtown, Connecticut

iconic bomber pattern

Sewing Tip: Cut the lower pocket piece from fashion fabric, so the lining does not show at the welt’s edge

This review was originally published in Threads #213, February/March 2021. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
X
X

New Feature

Threads Forums

Ask questions, offer advice, and share your work
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 42% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Threads that Bind Inspiration

Sewing Stories: The Threads that Bind

When I was growing up, there were always hand-stitched reminders of my mother in the house. The most prominently displayed were three large, framed hand-embroidered samplers. One of my most…

How-to

Add Pattern Markings for Sewing Accuracy

Learn how to add pattern markings, especially at darts and foldlines, to make your sewing more efficient.

Most Popular

Discussion Forum

Recent Posts and Replies

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |

  • |
View More Create Post

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2021 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads Issue #213- Feb./March 2021

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe