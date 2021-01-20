Pattern Review: Linda Wrap Dress 2102

Just Patterns: Linda Wrap Dress 2102

This unlined wrap dress for woven fabrics has details that give it a refined and businesslike air. The three-quarter-length sleeves are finished with two-piece sleeve plackets and buttoned cuffs. The wrap V-neckline is faced with a bias strip, and a bias-cut band inserted along the back neckline creates a notched collar effect. The bodice and skirt are strategically gathered into a waistband that extends from the right overlay into a belt. The belt fastens through a self-fabric covered or contrast buckle attached to the left side.

Two large patch pockets are placed so that they cross over the side seams. An important detail is the topstitching that outlines many of the garment’s details.

This pattern uses some terms that may be unfamiliar to the home sewer, such as a “cutter’s must” list instead of a fabric cutting layout, and “mirror” meaning to flip a half-pattern piece along its edge to cut a full fabric piece.

The instructions included with the pattern are minimal: a list of steps with changing seam allowances noted. The website offers a resource page with links to sewing tutorials from independent sources. The information is helpful, but it takes some time to review and analyze. An excellent set of specific illustrations do show the waistband construction.

French seams with a total 1/2-inch-wide seam allowance are recommended for most of the construction but present a challenge in the armscye, and are bulky in midweight fabrics. Our tester recommends using your judgment on the seam type and finish, as long as the pattern’s varying seam allowances are adhered to.

The pattern is well drafted, and seamlines, notches, and placement marks line up accurately. Our tester advises sewers to test the bodice fit with a muslin, to ensure the wrap coverage is sufficient.

The design calls for woven fabrics with drape, such as four-ply silk, medium-weight wool crepe, or rayon/viscose blend crepe.

(Sized 34–46 for busts 31.5–41 in. and hips 33.9–43.2 in.)

Just-Patterns.com

—Tested by Sarah McFarland, Danbury, Connecticut

Sewing Tip: Bind the armscye seam allowances together instead of sewing them as a French seam.

This review was originally published in Threads #213, February/March 2021. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

