Online Archive| |
Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: McCall’s 7983

By Anna Mazur Threads Issue #213- Feb./March 2021
Article Image

McCall’s 7983

This ensemble pattern yields a slim, columnar silhouette. It consists of a close-fitting bodysuit paired with a slim pegged skirt.

The pull-on bodysuit has a snap-tape crotch closure and is designed with negative ease. The view A top has a neckline finished by a narrow band and elbow-length sleeves. View B has a mock turtleneck and full-length sleeves.

The fully lined skirt has minimal ease. The waistline sits 2 inches above the natural waist. There are two waist darts in front, and four in back. The length options are just below the knee at 24 inches long or midcalf at 32 inches long. It closes at center back with an exposed, full-length separating zipper.

  • For the bodysuit, it is imperative to choose two-way stretch fabrics with 50 percent stretch across the grain.
  • Test zigzag or stretch stitch settings for the bodysuit seams. Enough stretch is required, especially around the neckline, to pull the garment on without having stitches pop.
  • The bodysuit’s leg openings are edged with encased elastic. The pattern calls for 1/4-inch-wide elastic, but our tester used 1/2-inch-wide elastic, which worked just fine.

The instructions are detailed, accurate, and easy to follow. Our tester says the sewing steps are well illustrated, and the two pieces are quick to sew. The only potential challenge our tester foresaw was working with stretchy knits.

For the top, select ribbed and jersey knits and check the stretch gauge. Fabric choices for the skirt range from wool, denim, and heavier stretch cotton to faux or real leather. This ensemble is a great look to wear to work or school.

(Sized Misses’ 6–22 for busts 30.5–44 in. and hips 32.5–46 in.)

SomethingDelightful.com

—Tested by Jenny Freedman, Soquel, California

McCalls 7983 illustrated

Sewing Tip: Select a two-way separating zipper so you can open the skirt from the hem to make a slit.

This review was originally published in Threads #213, February/March 2021. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

Threads Magazine - Threads Issue #213- Feb./March 2021

