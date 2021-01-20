 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Forum Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Pattern Review: Vogue 1702

By Anna Mazur Threads Issue #213- Feb./March 2021
Vogue 1702

Designed by couture expert Claire B. Shaeffer, these palazzo-style pants are perfect for showcasing a flowing fabric. The fully lined pants have front and back waist darts and wide legs with a 36-inch circumference at the hem. A full-length overlay adds to a floating effect. The overlay extends all the way around the pants and overlaps at center front. It is sewn as one with the pants into the 15⁄8-inch-wide waistband, and has its own back waist darts, center-back seam, and side seams.

The instructions add interesting couture information from Claire. You will find hints and tips sprinkled throughout.

  • The couture tips suggest tailor tacks to mark the pieces. Our tester feels this was a little more work than needed for this type of project, but it is a helpful technique to know for other applications. Our tester suggests French seams for the overlay, and to overlock the pants and lining seam allowances.
  • Check the inseam length. The pants are long for the average height, so adjust the pattern if necessary, before cutting into the fashion fabric.
  • Our seamstress found a circle missing on the front pattern piece for the size 8 dart.
  • Step 36 says, “Sew the hooks and eyes to the seam allowance on the right back so the hooks barely show.” It should read, “Sew the hooks to the seam allowance on the right back so the hooks barely show.” The illustration is reversed.

Choose a lightweight and drapey textile, as these are voluminous pants. Chiffon, georgette, and lightweight crepe in all fiber types are ideal choices. Silk is the ultimate fiber choice but could be expensive considering the yardage required. A size 10, including the lining, requires 8 yards of 45-inch-wide fabric.

(Sized Misses’ 6–22 for hips 32.5–46 in.)

—Tested by Margrete Olsen, West Hartford, Connecticut

Style Tip: Sew the overlay in a sheer contrasting fabric.

This review was originally published in Threads #213, February/March 2021. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

