How-to

Change of Frequency | Letter from the Editor

Threads #213, Feb./March 2021
This issue of Threads is the first on a new schedule. We are moving from the bimonthly cadence we’ve followed for 35 years to a quarterly release schedule. Subscribers and newsstand buyers will now see spring, summer, fall, and winter releases in February, May, August, and November, respectively. I would like to share some of the thinking behind this change and answer questions you may have, with the following points.

•  Threads is not going away. The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on newsstand sales for many publications. It is expensive to print and distribute a magazine, and by consolidating the number of issues we release, we’ll reduce expenses and still be on your favorite newsstands as everyone ventures back to stores.

•  If you have a six-issue subscription, you’ll receive all six issues over a year and a half.

•  The number of pages per issue has increased. We are adding eight pages to each issue, so you’ll find more content in these quarterly copies.

•  The pricing of individual issues and subscriptions has been adjusted. Our new single-issue newsstand cover price has increased to $9.99. The cost of an annual subscription (barring special offers) has decreased to $29.95.

•  We’ll be able to turn more editorial effort to projects and content you have requested frequently: Additional free and Insider tutorial videos, new original projects and patterns, a more curated content experience at ThreadsMagazine.com, and more information online for beginner sewing enthusiasts.

Thank you for reading and supporting Threads. I welcome your comments and questions in our forums at ThreadsMagazine.com, and you can write to me and the rest of the editorial team at [email protected]

