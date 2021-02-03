Challenge Yourself with a PatternReview.com Contest | Episode 37

Video: Threads Magazine

In this episode of Sewing with Threads, the monthly podcast by the staff of Threads magazine, Editorial Director Sarah McFarland and Senior Technical Editor Carol J. Fresia talk with Deepika Prakash, founder of PatternReview.com.

Meet Deepika

The entrepreneur, who has a background in software development, started her website in 2001. At the time, she was a novice sewer who was enthusiastic about learning on her own, with the help of the internet. She discovered that patterns didn’t always turn out the way they looked on the pattern envelope. She was looking for a community of others who could answer questions and offer guidance in sewing techniques and fitting.

Since then, Deepika has shared her experiences and knowledge with Threads, even writing articles for the magazine. Join us for a quick trip down memory lane, and read a short exchange with Deepika on our forums, dating from 2002.

Learn why knits are Deepika’s favorite fabrics to sew. Though knits have a reputation for being tricky to work with, she has embraced their comfort and versatility. Keep listening to find out what Deepika’s favorite sewing term is. Hint: It’s a commonly used acronym.

PatternReview.com contests

Deepika explains that the original goal of organizing sewing contests on PatternReview.com was to encourage site members to sew. She suspected that many members just read the reviews but weren’t motivated to do much sewing on their own.

The contests—more than 300 over the past 20 years—have a variety of themes. There are usually two contests running every month. Each contest includes lively discussion about the members’ plans, on the site’s forums. Deepika works with a group of expert, trusted volunteers, who help her administer the contests and develop the rules.

A long-standing favorite theme is the fabric stash reduction contest. Participants are scored by how many yards of fabric they use from what they’ve owned for more than six months. This encourages creativity and productivity. The Sewing Bee contest is another popular challenge, requiring serious commitment and creativity.

This year is the website’s 20th anniversary, and there will be a contest to celebrate this milestone. Check PatternReview.com regularly to see if there’s a contest that inspires you.

These are the starting dates for the planned 2021 contests. The span of most contests is a month, but some are longer, and some overlap with other contests.

January 15 (through February 15): Video Call (Zoom) Garment/Outfit

February 1: Activewear

March 1: Sewing Bee

April 1: Sewing for Babies or Toddlers

May 1: Bargainista Fashionista

May 15: Transformer (Clothing that transforms by using clever sewing techniques and/or closures)

June 1: Pattern Stash

July 1: Quilted Garment/Reverse Appliqué

July 15: Ankara/Wax Print Fabric

August 1: Children Who Sew (A contest for those under age 12)

September 1: Mini Wardrobe Contest

September 15: Upcycle Contest

October 1: Skill Level Specific

November 1: Pattern Review’s 20th Anniversary Contest

December 1: Holiday Sewing

Pattern info

If you need information from other sewing enthusiasts about a pattern you’re interested in trying, Deepika’s website is the place to go.

