Pattern Roundup: Hoodies For All

Hoodies are always popular and, these days, many of us have been practically living in them. I have to admit, I am getting bored with the same old hoodies I’ve owned since the last millennium!

My next project ought to be to freshen my look with a new me-made hoodie. If you’re experiencing the same impulse, take a look at these patterns. We’ve selected a wide variety of styles that are begging for creative embellishments and/or fun fabric choices. They can even be used for a garment upcycling project!

This cropped hoodie can be made in two hem finishes (band or drawstring) with three raglan sleeve styles (long slim, long full, and short). Sizes range from 0 to 30 with two bust cup options (bust 30 inches to 58 inches, waist 25 inches to 49 inches, hips 35 inches to 59 inches). The style is designed for medium-weight knits with 50 percent to 75 percent stretch. There’s even a matching child’s pattern available for Mommy and me fans.

We love the way this hoodie pattern gives off a sleek, sophisticated vibe. The jacket has a front zip closure and can be made with or without a hood (though it wouldn’t be much of a hoodie without it!). Details like cut-outs at the hem and hidden zip pockets give it a little something special to make it shine. Customers love it as much as we do! Unisex sizes range from UK 6 to 20 (chest 31″ to 44″, hip 34″ to 47″).

The features on this T-shirt are giving me the vapors—in a good way. FehrTrade patterns are designed by Melissa Fehr, a world-class athlete who knows what works for long-distance running as well as other pursuits, including hanging around safely at home. The asymmetric seams call for fun color blocking, but you could make this in a single color and accent the seamlines with piping or contrast topstitching. (Find out more about seam types for activewear.) There’s no reason you couldn’t make a different version for every day of the week. You’ll find detailed yardage requirements for either option. The basic pattern has long, set-in sleeves with the option of adding thumb cuffs (or you can try a different method for thumb cuffs without hand sewing). A hood is included in the design, and it thoughtfully includes a ponytail hole—a must for comfort and coverage if you wear your hair pulled back. If you prefer a simply pullover, replace the hood with an easy band neckline. There is also a zippered back pocket if you’re an athletic sort. I am swooning. Sizes range from XXS to XL (bust 33 inches to 45 inches, waist 24.5 inches to 36.5 inches, hips 35.5 inches to 48 inches). Melissa recently issued all her pdf patterns in layered versions, so you can print just the size you need and avoid navigating through a nest of different cutting lines. She recommends a wide variety of stretch fabrics with at least 20 percent crosswise stretch, such as cotton jersey, wool jersey, ponte jersey, sweatshirting, French terry, or Supplex nylon/spandex.

This loose-fitting design is based on a traditional garment worn in the Maghreb region of North Africa. It’s more of a caftan than a traditional hooded sweatshirt, and it has the potential for lots of stylish and comfortable variations. The design features square sleeves, side-seam pockets, and a darling pointed hood. It can be made with a zip front or as a pullover and can be made ankle-length or upper calf-length. This garment is perfect as a beach cover-up, robe, jacket, or simple dress. Sizes range from XXS to 3XL (bust 30.5 inches to 54 inches, waist 23 inches to 49 inches, hip 32.5 inches to 56 inches). The pattern works best for woven fabrics.

This unisex sweater top pattern includes hood option and collar variations. In each case, the hood or collar is set into a rectangular front yoke. Choose from a funnel neck with center-front zip opening or a two-piece hood that extends into an overlapped yoke in front. Side-seam pockets make this practical, and you can add a drawstring at the hem. The set-in sleeves have a slightly dropped shoulder. Unisex sizes range from XS to XL (bust/chest 30 inches to 54 inches, waist 23 inches to 49 inches, hip 32.5 inches to 56 inches). The suggested fabric is fleece. We’d love to see it in minky.

The Halifax Hoodie seems to have endless possibilities. There are two main body options: a shaped bodice with a banded hem, or high-low hemline with side seams that slant forward at the hem), along with additional features (hood, front pocket, full front zipper, front neckline notch, and funnel neck). The sleeves are set-in style. With so many pattern options, it is hard to know where to start. Sizes range from XS to 2X (bust 32 inches to 44 inches, hips 34 inches to 46 inches). The garment measurements don’t include a lot of ease beyond the body measurements, so choose a size based on your preferred ease. If you like a roomy sweatshirt, you may want to go up a size. Suggested fabrics include sweatshirt fleece, French terry, cotton interlock, and heavyweight knits, but we think this would be a fun upcycling project, too.

We didn’t include the Hey June Handmade Brunswick Pullover in this pattern roundup but encourage you to read our review.

If you’re spending a lot of time cuddled up at home (aren’t we all?), this versatile pattern is for you. The princess seams give a closer fit, creating flattering vertical lines. Hip-level welt pockets are inserted in the front princess seams. Two views include a big, asymmetrical hood with three optional buttons on a large collar. The set-in sleeves and bottom hem are finished with wide bands. For maximum coziness, choose from a hip-length or thigh-length version. Sizes range from US 0 to 24 (bust 31.5 inches to 49 inches, waist 24.5 inches to 41.5 inches, hips 34 inches to 50.5 inches). Recommended fabrics are cozy knits such as sweatshirt fleece, jogging fabric, French terry – with cotton jersey for the pocket lining.

This challenging pattern is bound to be rewarding. The anorak-style jacket has an easy fit, and the look is interesting and stylish. There’s a giant kangaroo pocket with a flap in front, a front neckline placket that closes with hidden snaps, a roomy three-piece hood, snapped cuffs on the set-in, drop-shoulder sleeves, and hem and hood drawstrings. Sizes range from 4 to 30 (bust 30.3 inches to 58.25 inches, waist 23.5 inches to 50.5 inches, hips 32.6 inches to 61 inches). Make it in sweater knit, rugby knit, tencel or a fine wool.

This pattern bundle combines the Kingston Denim Jacket pattern and the Kingston Add On. The add-on takes the denim jacket and adds knit sleeves , a hood, and bonus pockets. Sizes range from men’s XXS to 4XL (chest 32 inches to 59 inches, waist 27 inches to 52 inches, hip 33 inches to 50 inches). Make the jacket body any medium- to heavyweight woven fabric, with knit or stretch sleeves and hood.

If you love a good family outfit, the Elevation Hoodie is a perfect choice. The design has angular inset bands and, therefore, is ideal for color blocking. Your whole clan will also appreciate the lined or unlined wrap hood and generously sized inset kangaroo pocket. We advise checking the contents of the pockets before tossing your kids’ hoodies in the wash, though. Who knows what treasures are hidden there. This pattern bundle contains sizes 6 months to youth 16 (chest 19 inches to 32 inches) and unisex adult sizes from XXS to 3X (chest and hips 33 inches to 57 inches). You can purchase separate size ranges as well.

We hope you found a pattern or two that inspire you. We would love to see your creations when they are done. Please upload them to the Gallery and we will share them far and wide!

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×